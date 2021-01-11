60 Seconds with John Paxton, MHI

MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    ProMat

Modern's editor sat down with John Paxton, Chief Executive Officer at MHI

By

Title: Chief executive officer, MHI
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Experience: Paxton was named MHI COO/CEO Designate in August of 2018 and brings more than 30 years of experience to MHI, including more than 20 years of executive leadership at Demag Cranes and Components.


Modern: Congratulations on taking the helm of MHI. Before we talk about the upcoming virtual event, let’s take a minute to talk about your organization. This is an exciting time in the industry. As you look forward, how do you envision the role of MHI, and how might it evolve?

Paxton: As we all know, the disruptions caused by the pandemic have accelerated the trends affecting the supply chain including: rapid e-commerce growth; automation and emerging technology adoption; data analytics; transparency; resiliency; mass customization and workforce safety. During these dynamic times, MHI’s role is even more important in providing the knowledge, connections, market access and industry leadership for our members and the practitioners in our industry. For MHI, we will continue to evolve by accelerating the use of digital technology to deliver on these four key value drivers.

Modern: What do you see as your biggest challenge and opportunity?

Paxton: The biggest short-term challenge is how to provide the needed market access and connections for the industry without our cornerstone in-person ProMat trade show in April. The biggest opportunity is to take advantage of this disruption to accelerate the use of digital technologies in all areas of our association.

Modern: ProMat is going to be a little different for 2021. Can you tell us about the decision to go digital?

Paxton: Yes, it will be different. For the first time in 35 years, the physical show will not happen in person. The increase in Covid cases and the restrictions in the City of Chicago and McCormick Place have made the live event impossible to hold in 2021. Since the pandemic has emphasized the importance of the global supply chain, providing market access, connections and knowledge for manufacturing and supply chain professionals has never been more important.

Modern: This could be the year of the virtual event. What plans has MHI put in place to replicate the trade show experience? For instance, what will happen at the booths?

Paxton: Each ProMatDX sponsor will have a showcase where attendees can view sponsor product information including videos, streamed seminars and product demos as well as engage in live chat and social media, drop a business card and schedule live video meetings with sponsors.

Modern: Keynotes are an important part of the show. Will you still have keynotes, and who will they be?

Paxton: Yes, ProMatDX will feature keynotes on the MHI Innovation Awards, the 2021 MHI Annual Report and one that focuses on Women in Supply Chain. Other keynotes are in the planning stages.

Modern: Another key component to the show is the 100 or so presentations that take place on the show floor. What will the educational component look like this year?

Paxton: The ProMatDX seminars will be streamed sessions that include chat, interactive polling and Q&A with sponsors.

Modern: With all that’s gone on in the nine months since Modex, is there a theme for ProMat, or a message that you’d like to impart to our readers and potential attendees?

Paxton: Yes, the theme of ProMatDX is “Power Up.” The industry has experienced extreme disruption due to the pandemic and the need for supply chain solutions has never been more critical. Manufacturing and supply chain professionals need a marketplace to source these solutions and learn about leading trends and technologies. ProMatDX provides that marketplace where they can do just that and power up their operations for future success. Attendance at ProMatDX is offered at no cost. Attendees can register at
promatshow.com.


