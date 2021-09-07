MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    PACK EXPO

60 Seconds with Matt Jones, VP of Sales at Dorner and PMMI Board Member

Our staff sat down with Matt Jones, VP of Sales at Dorner and PMMI Board Member to discuss Pack Expo and the plans to adapt to the changing landscape.

By

Matt Jones

Title: Vice president of sales and aftermarket, Dorner; PMMI board member and chair, PackExpo show committee

Location: Hartland, Wisc.

Experience: More than 30 years in the packaging industry

Modern: We’re expecting to be live again at a tradeshow, with PackExpo returning to Las Vegas later this month. That must be a great feeling.

Jones: It’s a wonderful feeling! We worked really very hard through Covid creating and managing multiple virtual events, but nothing can replace the tangible elements and the energy of an actual tradeshow.

Modern: Before we talk about the show, it seems as if every industry has been upended over the last 18 months. If you think about the challenges your customers are facing related to their packaging processes, what has changed and is changing? What are the trends you’re seeing?

Jones: We were seeing some shifts pre-pandemic that were accelerated through Covid. Clearly the need to address available labor has been a significant item for the packaging industry over the last few years. It was really magnified when people had a need for more processed and packaged goods through the last 18 months. Another trend is the impact of e-commerce including home meal kits and delivery. This is necessitating more fresh pack packaging and handling. We’re seeing an increase in smaller packages as well and the challenges with unit handling in a fast and efficient manner completing product transfers and elevation changes in high-speed environments.

Modern: Let’s talk about PackExpo. As the show committee chair, what did your committee want to accomplish with this year’s event?

Jones: Pack Expo has long been regarded as the most important event for the packaging and processing industries in North America. Our goals were simple as we met as a committee, and we wanted to focus on specific items: Attendee safety; the relevance and importance of the tradeshow experience for attendee’s and exhibitors alike; and ultimately reconnecting people in the industry.

Modern: What can attendees expect?

Jones: First, attendees can expect a commitment to safety. The PMMI staff has been attending other events and is planning on applying best practices based on these experiences while following local protocols and recommendations from the convention bureau. There is also an expectation the event will be well attended. There is clear demand for an industry-leading event and all indications are we should expect to see very positive numbers in September. Pack Expo retains its long history of educating the industry, and we expect these informational sessions will help to drive more attendees to a live versus virtual event. Also, as noted, there are shifts in consumer demands that are enhancing interest in this event.

Modern: Is PMMI rolling out any new features for this year that show attendees might want to look out for?

Jones: The Healthcare Packaging Expo will include topical displays and educational presentations. There are also new pavilions focusing on solutions in the categories of containers and materials, confectionery, digital printing, processing and reusable packaging.

Modern: Any closing thoughts?

Tradeshows are integral to the success of our business. We can trace millions in earned revenue to trade events, and Pack Expo is by far the biggest and best event on our marketing calendar. We're really very excited to return to live events and looking forward to connecting with new and old industry contacts. There is no better networking opportunity for our industry than Pack Expo.


About the Author

Gary Forger's avatar
Gary Forger
Gary Forger is an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling. He is the former editorial director of Modern Materials Handling and senior vice president of MHI. He was also the editor of the Material Handling & Logistics U.S. Roadmap to 2030.
