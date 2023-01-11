60 Seconds with MHI’s Daniel McKinnon

Daniel McKinnon, MHI

Title: Executive vice president, exhibitions

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Experience: More than 30 years producing trade shows, including 4 years with MHI

Duties: McKinnon is responsible for producing ProMat and Modex

Modern: This is going to be the first post-pandemic ProMat. After a very successful Modex, how are you feeling about ProMat?

McKinnon: We’re very excited about the tremendous momentum that we recognized at Modex, coming out of the pandemic. It was an unqualified success that will carry over to ProMat.

Modern: Any facts and figures you can share with us? Let’s start with the scope of the event.

McKinnon: At this point, we’re about 35% larger just in exhibition space than in 2019, with 565,000 square feet sold as of Nov. 19. For comparison, we had 425,000 square feet at ProMat in 2019 and 405,000 square feet last March at Modex. We’re going to have around 1,000 exhibitors.

Again, for comparison, we had 920 exhibitors at ProMat in 2019, and 850 exhibitors at Modex. And, exhibitors are taking more space than they did in 2019. They’re investing in the customer experience. Last, we’re planning for 50,000 registered attendees, which will be the largest ProMat ever. Finally, something new for this year’s show is a startup pavilion, which will align with a new MHI community. It’s going to be an opportunity for new, qualified companies to exhibit. This new initiative includes a juried, non-MHI affiliated StartUp Award.

Modern: Talk a little about ProMat’s international participation?

McKinnon: ProMat has always been a global event. We will have an international trade center next to the Premier Club where attendees, U.S. exporters and exhibitors can engage. It will be staffed by professionals from the private sector and also from the U.S. Department of Commerce so that parties can facilitate some discussions and development of trade agreements. We will not have a Chinese pavilion this year, however larger, sophisticated Chinese companies that already have a U.S. presence will be there. And, there is a lot of interest from new European solution providers who are just now entering the U.S. market.

Modern: One of the highlights of ProMat is the educational sessions and keynote speakers. What are you planning?

McKinnon: We’re going to have 155 show floor educational sessions providing end-to-end supply chain solutions in eight theaters. As to our keynotes, we’ll have Michelle Dilley, the CEO of Awesome, who will talk about female leadership in the supply chain; Jose Andres, the world-famous chef and founder of World Central Kitchen; the director Ron Howard; and, of course, John Paxton, our CEO, who will discuss our annual industry report.

Modern: We’re in the midst of an automation boom in our industry. What are you keeping an eye on?

McKinnon: Robots and automation, but I’m excited about a lot of the new software for tracking and warehouse management. And, we shouldn’t ignore the innovations in traditional products like conveyors and lift trucks. Our exhibitors will be displaying the highest levels of technology in that space.

Modern: What’s driving attendance at Modex and now ProMat?

McKinnon: Attendees appreciate the scope of what’s offered. Where else can you go to see so much in a short amount of time? You can get some education and networking at conferences and smaller events, but we have machinery and demos on the show floor, and you can only see that at trade shows like ProMat. Attendees will have unlimited peer-to-peer engagement and real solutions from 1,000 exhibitors showing the newest technologies, products and services.



