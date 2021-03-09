MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    Blogs

60 Seconds with Rick Blasgen, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals

We sat down (virtually) with Rick Blasgen, CEO of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals to discuss his career and more.

By

Rick Blasgen

Title: CEO

Company: Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)

Location: Lombard, Ill.

Experience: 40 years in supply chain management, including 15 years as CEO of CSCMP. Blasgen began his career at Nabisco, where he spent 17 years, including five years as vice president of supply chain for Nabisco and Kraft. From 2003 until 2005, he served as senior vice president of integrated logistics at ConAgra Foods.

Modern: You’re retiring as CEO of CSCMP after 15 years. Why don’t you share a little about your career?

Blasgen: I graduated from college with a finance degree, and my first job was as an inventory analyst in the logistics department at Nabisco. At the time, I didn’t really know what that was, but I thought I’d go make Oreos. Over the years, I worked my way through all the different functions in logistics and supply chain; and 17 years later, I was running the supply chain for Kraft Foods in North America after the merger with Nabisco.

I spent several years at ConAgra before joining CSCMP in 2005. I’m sometimes asked how to navigate a supply chain career. What I learned is that you need to take advantage of the opportunities presented to you, and then hone your management skills, your technical skills and your leadership skills and you have a career. In my case, it was in supply chain management, and I’ve loved it ever since.

Modern: How has the profession advanced during your career?

Blasgen: When I entered the field, logistics was all about cost control and trying to expand your markets with decentralized distribution systems with a little bit of emphasis on service. Today, supply chain management is much more of a strategic platform to manage the effective and efficient flow of inventory, and the information that’s associated with it from manufacturing all the way to consumption. It’s become a strategic focus for companies to advance their ability to delight their customers, survive these tough times, and grow their businesses.

Modern: How is technology changing the profession?

Blasgen: When I began managing inventory, interest rates were high and CFOs were asking why we had all this inventory that just sits there. Today, because of software tools, we are so much better at forecasting and inventory placement and all of that. When I look at the emerging tools, I think artificial intelligence and machine learning are going to allow us to replace what we think is going to happen with what will happen with a high probability of success because we have so much data we can crunch so much faster. I also think that as robotics come down in price, we’ll be using them to replace many of the redundant activities that labor would normally do. We don’t hear as much about blockchain, but a lot of pilots are going on. And finally, I think there’s an opportunity in transportation. Supply chain is still about moving physical assets, and we’re going to have to think about how we can use technology to address the truck driver shortage.

Modern: CSCMP focuses on people. What will be the role of the supply chain professional in the future?

Blasgen: The future leader will have to have experience across all the functions in the supply chain. That’s what I tell young people coming into the discipline. An understanding of finance is going to be critical, and today’s most successful senior leaders have that already. And, I believe we have to develop goals and objectives that allow people to work together to improve the total supply chain and not be in conflict with one another. That sounds obvious, but man, that’s not how big companies are wired.

If you’re managing a global supply chain, you really do have to understand different markets, regulations and what’s happening from a geopolitical point of view. Supply chain leaders are becoming true business leaders. Finally, I think interpersonal skills are critical. We have to be able to communicate in terms and nomenclature that our partners understand. Future leaders will have to focus on those things.


Article Topics

Blogs
Features
60 Seconds
Magazine Archive
Other
Warehouse
Inventory & Picking
Technology
CSCMP
Supply Chain
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources