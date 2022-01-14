MMH    Topics     60 Seconds

60 Seconds with…Rob Thyen, Senior VP of Engineering at GEODIS

Modern sat down with Rob Thyen to discuss 3PLs and Piece Picking Robotics.

By

Rob Thyen

GEODIS in the Americas

Title: Senior vice president of engineering and facilities

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

Experience: 22 years in supply chain systems, solutions and selection of equipment and warehouse design.

Duties: Leading the distribution center design team focused on new business, the facilities team focused on development, the warehouse controls team focused on warehouse systems and the Material Handling Resources that provides equipment such as forklifts to external customers.

Modern: Historically, third-party logistics (3PLs) providers were not big users of warehouse automation, but that appears to be changing. What’s driving GEODIS to rethink its approach to automation?

Thyen: I’ve seen a number of changes over the past 14 years. The first is the shift in consumer buying habits from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. The second, and it’s related to the first, is the ongoing labor shortage. And, then, there’s the innovation in technology. As a 3PL, we focus on re-deployable and reusable technology, but also on the upfront cost. Today, with technology-as-a-service, we can essentially lease a solution rather than spend $20 million up front on a shuttle system.

Modern: Labor was an issue before the pandemic. What is the labor situation like now, and how might automation help you address it?

Thyen: The competition for labor is more fierce than it was in 2019, so anything we can do with automation to make the job easier and safer helps with retention.

Modern: When you’re thinking about adopting a new technology, how do you investigate the potential for that technology, identify the processes that can benefit and then create a proof of concept?

Thyen: First, we have a dedicated innovation team that’s focused on staying up to date with market trends and developing relationships with solution providers. Then, we have a continuous improvement group that identifies the challenges we’re having on the floor. That team will go to the innovation team to see what tools might be available.

Modern: Let’s talk about some of the technologies you’ve adopted and where you’re going next. A few years ago, for instance, you rolled out 21 autonomous mobile robots in Indianapolis. Since then, have you expanded the use of AMRs?

Thyen: It’s grown quite a bit. We’re up to 200 AMRs from three vendors across 11 locations, and we scale up to 285 vehicles during peak. We’ll scale out to 285 AMRs at peak, and we continue to look at that to grow. Currently, we’re doing some pilots with autonomous lift trucks. In Dallas, we’re piloting them for picking cases to pallet, and in Nashville, we’re looking at reach trucks that can automatically do putaway into racks.

Modern: Have you looked at piece picking robots?

Thyen: We’re implementing them as part of a goods-to-robot solution using AutoStore. The robots pick from a donor tote into an order tote. What we’ve learned is that piece-picking isn’t so much about the robotic arm, but the vision system, the software and the end effector. Given the number of different products we handle for customers, we’re still learning.

Modern: We’ve talked about mobile and piece picking robots. What are the other emerging technologies that you’re following?

Thyen: There’s been a lot of focus on picking over the last few years, so now, we’re looking at technologies to automate packing. As e-commerce picks up, packing is using a lot of labor, and there are a lot of intricacies and complexity to the process. That’s our next area of focus.


Article Topics

Features
60 Seconds
Magazine Archive
Other
Technology
3PL Central
60 Seconds With
GEODIS
Piece Picking Robots
   All topics

GEODIS News & Resources

GEODIS accelerates case picking throughput with Vecna Robotics solution
GEODIS expands agreement with Locus Robotics to deploy 1,000 LocusBots at warehouse sites
GEODIS partners with KNAPP on fulfillment center automation project
60 Seconds with…Rob Thyen, Senior VP of Engineering at GEODIS
Top 20 3PL and Refrigerated Warehousing Companies 2021
GEODIS collaborates with Bastian Solutions on major AutoStore deployment
GEODIS partners with AHS to implement Exotec robotic solution to optimize ecommerce fulfillment
More GEODIS

Latest in Materials Handling

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources