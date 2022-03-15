6 tips and tricks for navigating Modex 2022

Daniel McKinnon, EVP of exhibitions and events at MHI, offers these six tips to all attendees who want to get more out of the Modex 2022 experience:

1.) Use the app. Navigate Modex with your smart phone or tablet, equipped with the official Modex 2022 app. Available for free at the Android and Apple app stores, additional downloading information is at modexshow.com/app. “I encourage all attendees to download, create a schedule and plan some meetings,” said McKinnon.

The app offers an interactive map, exhibitor search, educational sessions search, and information about the four keynotes. Attendees can also access their personalized agenda. Registration for events that require separate fees (such as Industry Night and the Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum) is only accessible at Attendee Registration.

2.) Wear comfortable shoes for walking. “The floorplan is large, so be prepared to walk,” said McKinnon, who adds that some areas are more accessible than others, but that it’s still important to have a plan but make time to explore.

3.) Get into the spirit of the show. “The serendipity that exists at large trade shows is an undefinable benefit that provides the most valuable takeaways,” McKinnon pointed out. “You never know what you will see or who you will bump into while exploring the many opportunities available on the show floor.”

4.) Use the tools but be ready to be spontaneous. Modex offers more than 170 on-show floor sessions. Review the schedule online at http://www.modexshow.com or make a schedule in the mobile app. “Set appointments before you go,” McKinnon advised, “but again, leave time to explore and seek out new ideas and opportunities.”

5.) Go beyond the expo floor. Come hear Erika Alexander’s discussion on leadership strategy and excellence, Sanjay Gupta’s conversation on preparing for the next pandemic and inspirational and electrifying stories from iconic Shaquille O’Neal. Then, learn about the latest and greatest supply chain trends during the MHI Industry Report session. “Identify and participate in the special events of interest,” said McKinnon, who suggests the YPN, Women in Manufacturing, Student Day and MHI Industry Group Meetings as some good starting points.

6.) Make Modex fun as well as productive. Atlanta is a great city filled with amazing destinations and things to do and see. “Part of any meeting experience is taking advantage of the local culture,” McKinnon said. “Join your customers, suppliers, and friends at some of the best restaurants in the world. Visit museums or attend a sporting event.”



