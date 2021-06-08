MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

8th National Forklift Safety Day to be virtual

Industrial Truck Association’s June 8th event emphasizes safety training and practices

By

The eighth annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place virtually on June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. National Forklift Safety Day serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers and the industry to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training, and the need for daily equipment checks.

Open to the public, National Forklift Safety Day will be available for viewing by visiting the Industrial Truck Association’s website or DC Velocity’s website. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. The format for 2021 will follow previous events with presentations from government representatives, safety experts and industry representatives.

The speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2021 include:

  • Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association
  • Jay Gusler, ITA Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice President Operations, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
  • Joseph Hughes, Jr., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pandemic and Emergency Response, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
  • Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director and Publisher, The Reverse Logistics Association
  • Jess Dankert, Vice President for Supply Chain, Retail Industry Leaders Association
  • Mike Field, NFSD Task Force Chair and President and CEO, The Raymond Corporation

“ITA has been the voice of the industrial truck industry for more than 70 years,” said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. “We understand there is a critical need for effective forklift operator training, and ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year after year.”

More information and updates about National Forklift Safety Day will be available on ITA’s website at www.indtrk.org/national-forklift-safety-day.


