MMH    Topics     Blogs

Other voices: Balancing safety with utilization and capacity with road trains

Leveraging road train solutions may help mitigate the driver shortage

By

Latest Material Handling News

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Blogs

Anyone driving down a long stretch of Interstate has seen a tandem, which is two trailers behind a lead vehicle. Less common is a “road train,” also known as a mega-tandem, which is a string of multiple trailers behind a lead vehicle. These are used more often in Australia and Europe for heavy hauling, as well as in some parts of the US, and because of the inherent limitations in operation, they work best in rural areas where there is less congestion and straight roadways.

Much of the operation of a road train is similar to that of a tandem, that is, the operator would shuttle trailers to a yard, assemble the train and deliver to the next trailer yard or depot for disassembly and final delivery.

Tandems, or even single trucks, naturally require a wider turning curve than a smaller van or a passenger vehicle, and it would be virtually impossible for a mega-tandem to make a 90-degree turn. The sheer length and weight of one of these road trains is daunting. Operating a road train on roads with automobile traffic and possible congestion needs to be thoughtfully planned ahead of time.

Factors such as special lanes, limited access hours and increased safety protocols are just a few considerations that must be taken into account before allowing road trains to share the roads with other traffic. Potential downsides of road trains include an increased need for maintenance of equipment, as well as an increased safety risk and limited access. These considerations are weighed against the potential advantages of a road train, including increased capacity and improved efficiency, along with better driver utilization.

One of the most pressing issues in the transportation industry today is the critical driver shortage, and as the average age of drivers continues to climb with no replenishment, there will continue to be pressure on driver availability and pressure on fleet operators to look for innovative solutions.

Some may see road trains as at least a partial solution. Leveraging road train solutions may not eliminate the driver shortage, but it could be one of several factors to help mitigate it. Plenty of drivers will still be needed to pick up and deliver trailers from and to shipper and consignee locations, and shuttle them between yards.

Road trains are part of a portfolio of ideas that help increase capacity, improve driver utilization and help mitigate the driver shortage. Firms that take a Total Value Optimization approach bring a number of ideas to bear to drive cash out, cost down and enable growth across the end-to-end supply chain.

Michael Notarangeli is executive vice president, logistics at Maine Pointe, a global supply chain and operations consultancy.


Article Topics

Blogs
Driver shortage
Logistics
Maine Pointe
Road trains
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources