A3 announces Automate LIVE: virtual content from Automate

A new element to North America’s largest automation tradeshow and conference enables more people to benefit from the latest innovations and best practices in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), motion control, and smart automation

By

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) today announced Automate LIVE, a virtual version of the Automate 2022 Show and Conference taking place in Detroit this June 6-9. In partnership with—and hosted by—content creators Jake Hall of the The Manufacturing Millennial and Chris Luecke of the Manufacturing Happy Hour podcast, Automate LIVE will stream topics pertinent to manufacturers looking for the latest in automation to help alleviate ongoing labor shortages, increase productivity and succeed in today’s competitive environments. These topics include:

  • Robotics applications (welding, material handling, assembly)
  • Digital solutions
  • Autonomous mobile robots
  • System integration
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) in automation
  • Vision in automation
  • Venture capital
  • Robotics as a service
  • Robot safety
  • Motion control solutions (conveyors, etc.)
  • Augmented reality
  • End of arm tooling /gripping
  • Sensors, computer vision and feedback devices.

“With live sessions and hosted analysis from key influencers in automation, Automate LIVE is an exciting new development in the digitization of trade shows,” said Alex Shikany, vice president of Membership & Business Intelligence at A3. “We are anticipating a great crowd for our first Automate in Detroit in 20 years and are excited to add this new layer of engaging content for both those in attendance, and those around the world watching through social media.”

The Automate 2022 Show and Conference will bring more than 500 companies showcasing the latest in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), motion control, and smart automation—and an expected 20,000 attendees—to the city’s Huntington Place center. For those unable to attend in-person, Automate LIVE will be accessible A3’s and its partners’ social media accounts.

“Automate is where the future of automation will be on full display, and we’re excited to share the experience with those tuning in virtually,” Hall said. “While it’s difficult to duplicate the buzz of being there in person, we’ll do our best to highlight what manufacturers and other companies looking for advancements in automation need to know to help their businesses succeed.”

“As content creators, Jake and I are lucky that we get to speak with so many leaders that are driving the automation space forward on a regular basis,” Luecke added. “Automate 2022 is truly bringing together the best and the brightest in our industry and we’re looking forward to sharing their stories and perspectives as part of Automate LIVE.”

Register for Automate for free today and stay up to date on all the developments, including Automate LIVE, at the show.


