A3 announces call for 2019 Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition

MMH Staff

January 16, 2019

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a leading global advocate for the benefits of automating, has announced a call for startup companies in robotics, machine vision and motion control to enter the 2019 Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition.

The competition gives the industry’s most innovative young companies the chance to vie for a $10,000 cash award and the spotlight at the Automate 2019 Show and Conference—North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation, taking place April 8-11 in Chicago, Ill. Entry deadline is January 31.

“Startups continue to play a critical role in the ongoing development of automation technology, and this competition lets us identify and support them by providing a cash award while getting them in front of industry leaders, potential partners and investors that can help them along the way,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “If the past is any indication, we expect to see many of these finalists go on to transform the manufacturing and services sectors over the next decade.”

Companies entering the Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition must have launched in the last five years, raised less than $5 million since creation and not be affiliated with a larger group. Seven finalists will compete for the top $10,000 prize at Automate 2019 on April 10 at 3:00 pm, where they will have three minutes to pitch their technology solution to a panel of judges. All finalists will also be awarded a 10 ft. x 10 ft. booth space at Automate, giving them the opportunity to engage with more than 20,000 expected attendees. Past winners include Apellix (2017) for its software-controlled aerial robotics and Soft Robotics (2015) for its innovative gripping solution (shown above).