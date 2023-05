Date/Time Thursday, February 3, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media Panelists Pete Blair, VP of Marketing, Berkshire Grey

eCommerce sales are expected to approach $5 trillion by the end of 2021. This growth, combined with labor scarcity, is putting tremendous pressure on warehouse operations to increase fulfillment throughput and support a large selection of products.

Robotic automation is the path forward for eCommerce fulfillment operations.

Discover how eCommerce leaders are using Robotic Automation to increase capacity and meet escalating consumer expectations despite labor shortages.

In this webinar, you will learn how:

Manual order processing is holding you back

Robotic automation can increase order sortation throughput by up to 300%

Automated put walls can be easily deployed within existing or new environments

