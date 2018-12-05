A Guide to Warehouse Signs

ID Label Inc.

“Signs, signs, everywhere are signs.”

By· January 4, 2019

Enter a typical warehouse or distribution center today and you might be reminded of that classic rock lyric. That’s because proper signage is an essential part of productive warehouse operations.

As one of the industry’s leading providers of warehouse signs, we put together this short guide to help you understand some of your warehouse sign options.

We cover various types of signs found in a typical warehouse or DC, formats and design alternatives, and common materials used in the sign-manufacturing process.

A Critical Role in the Warehouse

It might seem obvious, but warehouse signs play a critical role in helping forklift operators and other employees find precise inventory locations quickly and efficiently. This is especially critical for 3PL and other facilities that frequently reorganize a building’s layout and relocate stock due to seasonal or other demands.

Beyond productivity benefits, clear identification in a facility aids navigation, accuracy, safety, inventory management and shipping operations.