A Guide to Warehouse Signs

As one of the industry’s leading providers of warehouse signs, we put together this short guide to help you understand some of your warehouse sign options.

By · January 4, 2019

“Signs, signs, everywhere are signs.”

Enter a typical warehouse or distribution center today and you might be reminded of that classic rock lyric. That’s because proper signage is an essential part of productive warehouse operations.

We cover various types of signs found in a typical warehouse or DC, formats and design alternatives, and common materials used in the sign-manufacturing process.

We cover various types of signs found in a typical warehouse or DC, formats and design alternatives, and common materials used in the sign-manufacturing process.

Contact us to discuss your complete options.

A Critical Role in the Warehouse

It might seem obvious, but warehouse signs play a critical role in helping forklift operators and other employees find precise inventory locations quickly and efficiently. This is especially critical for 3PL and other facilities that frequently reorganize a building’s layout and relocate stock due to seasonal or other demands.

Beyond productivity benefits, clear identification in a facility aids navigation, accuracy, safety, inventory management and shipping operations.

