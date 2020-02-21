A Modern Warehouse: How Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment Made the Move to E-commerce

Date/Time
Thursday, March 5, 2020 2:00PM
Moderator
Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Brandon Burns, Director of Business Development, 3PL Central
Paul Van Remortel, President, Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment
Reg Adams, Vice President, Techdinamics Integrations Inc.
In today’s dynamic environment, e-commerce strategies have become a must-have for expanding third-party logistics warehouses looking to take advantage of this growing marketplace.
For Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment, they saw an opportunity to shift their traditional pallet in / pallet out 3PL business to one focused on the expanding e-commerce supply chain ecosystem. Starting in late 2018, they were able to grow their e-commerce orders by nearly 190% in one year using best practice pick and pack workflows.
Join us for this webinar and learn how:
- Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment was able to transition to e-commerce
- To avoid the pitfalls of mis-shipments and order errors
- Packing best practices can help increase speed, efficiency, and accuracy
- Partnering with 3PL technology experts can help modernize and optimize warehouse costs