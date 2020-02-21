A Modern Warehouse: How Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment Made the Move to E-commerce

Date/Time Thursday, March 5, 2020 2:00PM Moderator Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Brandon Burns, Director of Business Development, 3PL Central

Paul Van Remortel, President, Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment

In today’s dynamic environment, e-commerce strategies have become a must-have for expanding third-party logistics warehouses looking to take advantage of this growing marketplace.

For Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment, they saw an opportunity to shift their traditional pallet in / pallet out 3PL business to one focused on the expanding e-commerce supply chain ecosystem. Starting in late 2018, they were able to grow their e-commerce orders by nearly 190% in one year using best practice pick and pack workflows.

Join us for this webinar and learn how:

Ottawa Logistics Fulfillment was able to transition to e-commerce

To avoid the pitfalls of mis-shipments and order errors

Packing best practices can help increase speed, efficiency, and accuracy

Partnering with 3PL technology experts can help modernize and optimize warehouse costs

