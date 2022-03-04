MMH    Topics     News

A simple guide to ESG in the supply chain on The Rebound Podcast

Environmental, Social & Governance has the attention of Wall Street and senior managers. Supply chain can play a vital role.

Earlier this year, Larry Fink, the CEO of the investment firm Black Rock, announced that his company was keeping tabs on those companies that were reducing their carbon footprints to ensure long-term viability. Black Rock, he announced, would vote with its checkbook, adding that “access to capital is not a right.” If ESG wasn’t already on your radar as a supply chain manager, it should be now. Your firm’s financial future may depend on it.

On this episode of The Rebound, Alan Amling, a distinguished fellow at the University of Tennessee, and Simon Knowles, chief marketing officer for SGS-Maine Pointe, join hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss their research ([url=http://www.mainepointe.com/esg-improvement?hsLang=en]http://www.mainepointe.com/esg-improvement?hsLang=en[/url]) into supply chain’s role in ESG. They also detail where an organization should look to identify areas in their supply chain that can make a difference, and how to start.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts to learn how you can strengthen your supply chain’s commitment to ESG.

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
