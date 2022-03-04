A simple guide to ESG in the supply chain on The Rebound Podcast

Earlier this year, Larry Fink, the CEO of the investment firm Black Rock, announced that his company was keeping tabs on those companies that were reducing their carbon footprints to ensure long-term viability. Black Rock, he announced, would vote with its checkbook, adding that “access to capital is not a right.” If ESG wasn’t already on your radar as a supply chain manager, it should be now. Your firm’s financial future may depend on it.

On this episode of The Rebound, Alan Amling, a distinguished fellow at the University of Tennessee, and Simon Knowles, chief marketing officer for SGS-Maine Pointe, join hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss their research ([url=http://www.mainepointe.com/esg-improvement?hsLang=en]http://www.mainepointe.com/esg-improvement?hsLang=en[/url]) into supply chain’s role in ESG. They also detail where an organization should look to identify areas in their supply chain that can make a difference, and how to start.

