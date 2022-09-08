MMH    Topics     Warehouse

About that busted TV on your porch

A new take on edge and corner protection for large e-commerce items promises to simplify the packaging process, reducing the chance of damage in the first place. And, better yet, this solution is recyclable.

By

Probably the only thing worse than having an e-commerce package stolen from your front porch is having one sit there damaged. After all, who needs a battered 65-inch TV? It might have been better if had it been stolen, actually.

Needless to say, protective edge and corner packaging for large e-commerce items from electronics to furniture and sports equipment is top of mind for many these days.

And current solutions have met with a certain level of success, says Aaron Sass, new business development director at Great Northern Laminations. In fact, his company offers a solution called VBoard edge and corner protection.

But Great Northern’s senior packaging engineer Corey Nugent says he has an even better mousetrap. And Sass doesn’t disagree.

It’s called EBoard. Now get on a Zoom call with Nugent and Sass, and it can take a bit to sort out VBoard and EBoard. But marketing generalist Terra Niemczyk cuts through the confusion, given the similar sounds of the two protective packaging solutions.

Niemczyk says the best route is to focus on EBoard as a one-piece, edge protector with patented adhesive already applied to it. All the user needs to do is peel back the protective sleeve and apply the V-shaped EBoard to the shipping package.

As Nugent goes on to explain, that integration of adhesive and the paperboard is the heart of this better mousetrap. And he should know, it was his idea.

The problem, adds Sass, is that other edge and corner protectors require a much more complicated process to get such protection secured to the package. Tape and glue and shrink wrap and strapping along with some equipment and at least a two-step process are typically required to attach an edge protector to a package.

Nugent continues on to say “EBoard is ultimately a better way to secure an edge protector to a box. And it creates a nice, smooth edge that isn’t going to get caught on anything.” Furthermore, removal of the edge protector when it’s time to open the package is just as easy as removing a Band Aid.

There’s also the matter of sustainability. We’re talking about recyclable corner and edge protection here. It’s tough to think of a recycling stream that doesn’t take paperboard products—even if it’s been roughed up a bit during that final-mile of delivery.

And while EBoard might be in its early stages as a product, Great Northern has already put it through its paces at the company’s ISTA (International Safe Transit Association) certified test lab.

“Our testing shows that EBoard holds up to the rigors of the shipping cycle,” says Nugent.

“What we’ve got here is recyclable corner and edge protection packaging that provides great protection for large e-commerce items as well as notable savings on materials, labor and equipment,” says Sass. Not to mention the recyclability of it all.

By the way, you can see EBoard at Great Northern’s Pack Expo (Oct. 23-26 in Chicago) Booth W-23036.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Warehouse
E-commerce
Pack Expo
Packaging
Packaging Corner
   All topics

E-commerce News & Resources

Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
Markus Schmidt named CEO of BEUMER Corporation
More E-commerce

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Gary Forger's avatar
Gary Forger
Gary Forger is an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling. He is the former editorial director of Modern Materials Handling and senior vice president of MHI. He was also the editor of the Material Handling & Logistics U.S. Roadmap to 2030.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources