About that cannabis packaging system

From design to creation to shipping, this packaging system protects cannabis across the supply chain.

By

Who would have thought that packaging for legalized cannabis could have become so mainstream, so quickly? But it has, all the way down to the shipping tray with a patent-pending technology. Quite impressive. Here’s the story of how cannabis packaging moved on from plastic baggies.

While the founders of Calyx Containers probably didn’t see their future at the time, it all started when Colorado and Washington legalized cannabis for recreational use in 2012. Today, more than 30 states have legalized marijuana. However, federal law has not caught up with the states. But that hasn’t slowed the cannabis industry much.

Five years ago, Simon Knobel and Alex Gonzalez founded Calyx Containers. What they created was a high-quality, child-resistant container specifically designed for the cannabis industry. The duo didn’t stop there.

They also created a reusable tray and insert systems to streamline inventory management at the point of sale. Furthermore, dispensaries can use the trays for their own shipping and transportation activities as well as warehousing of stock.

Chris Pinto, Calyx’s director of product development and sustainability, was with the company during the initial product development. Pinto explains that getting to the current design was highly iterative and required hundreds of adjustments.

The idea was to create a packaging solution with a unique design that would preserve the cannabis product inside, stand out on a dispensary’s shelf, and allow end-consumers to easily access the products they purchased. The team also wanted to make the products as sustainable as possible. That wasn’t easy to get to, Pinto explains, especially in a new industry.

Pinto describes the first patent as a Eureka moment for the company. “Everybody suddenly understood we were really on to something here,” says Pinto.

Today, Calyx Containers’ suite of products spans plastic and glass in a full range of sizes. That combination, explains Colette Bazirgan, sustainability manager, provides a tight seal that retains moisture, a big benefit for the cannabis industry. The transparent plastic Calyx uses for its containers is UV blocking, helping to protect the sensitive product.

Both the UV and moisture protection ensure the product remains undegraded from sunlight while keeping the cannabis fresh when used. Additionally, the lids are child resistant and senior friendly. Meaning, those with dexterity limitations no longer need to worry about how they are going to get to their cannabis.

Bazirgan is quick to point out that the lids are recyclable. But there’s an added benefit when the containers reach their end of use. Recent test results show that Calyx’s lids break down in a landfill more than 85% in 1,300 days. That compares to standard plastic lids that break down 0.5% in the same time.

Additionally, the manufacturing is near-zero waste, which is far less than traditional packaging solutions. Bazirgan says Calyx is also currently researching alternative materials that are even more sustainable because the work to become more sustainable is never done.

So, there you have it. Sustainable cannabis packaging that protects the product and has a shelf appeal light years beyond a plastic baggie.


About the Author

Gary Forger's avatar
Gary Forger
Gary Forger is an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling. He is the former editorial director of Modern Materials Handling and senior vice president of MHI. He was also the editor of the Material Handling & Logistics U.S. Roadmap to 2030.
