Accelerate your Supply Chain with Reusable Plastic Pallets

One of the running themes across all of our supply chain publications has been how the pandemic has acted as a “great accelerator” for so many of the trends, challenges and innovations that define the warehouse/DC environments in which we operate—especially the adoption of automation.

In this podcast, our speakers share their unique perspectives and take a 30,000-foot view of the current warehouse/DC operations environment as we roll through recovery; share some of the challenges this environment has created; explain how automation has accelerated during this time; and then take a deeper look at the role re-useable pallets continue to play in easing some of the strains that have been placed on our operations.

Group Editorial Director Michael Levans is joined by Alison Zitzke, Senior Product Manager, Pallets, at ORBIS and Bob Petersen VP of Marketing and Product Management at ORBIS—a diversified provider of reusable plastic containers, pallets, dunnage and bulk systems designed to improve the flow of product along the supply chain.

Be sure to join Alison, Bob and Michael in the corresponding webcast this Thursday, April 15.



