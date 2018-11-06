Accenture acquires Intrigo Systems

MMH Staff

November 6, 2018

Accenture has acquired US-based Intrigo Systems, a leading provider of advisory and systems integration services for SAP enterprise and cloud solutions in e-commerce, supply chain and procurement. The acquisition strengthens Accenture’s capabilities in delivering end-to-end supply chain transformations that can result in better visibility and buying decisions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2009, Intrigo Systems brings to Accenture new resources in key SAP supply chain areas such as SAP Integrated Business Planning and SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration. This enhances Accenture’s capabilities to help clients build digital supply chains that better address cross-functional business decisions, collaborate with suppliers in real-time and simplify compliance.



More than 70 percent of Chief Supply Chain Officers and supply chain leadership executives surveyed in a recent report from Accenture believe by 2020, the supply chain function will drive better customer service for their organizations.



“We are in the era of the intelligent supply chain, where technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation and analytics allow the supply chain to serve as a growth engine as it connects to all elements seamlessly, with a focus on delivering value,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. “Bringing Intrigo Systems onto our team will provide Accenture with more resources in innovation, development and delivery to help our clients turn their supply chain into a competitive, growth-driving differentiator that shapes a digital, intelligent enterprise.”



“We’re excited to be joining Accenture to help clients use cutting-edge technology to transform their supply chains,” said Padman Ramankutty, CEO, Intrigo Systems. “Our team is known for developing innovative supply chain solutions. As an SAP alliance partner, we have worked closely together to co-innovate and co-develop SAP Integrated Business Planning and the SAP Advanced Planning and Optimization solutions. We also co-innovated with SAP and Microsoft to build and deploy the SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration solution. Working with Accenture, we will continue to implement digital supply chains for clients that enable real-time data analysis for smarter, agile decision making and proactive risk mitigation.”



“Intrigo Systems brings exceptional supply chain talent and experience to Accenture that will benefit our clients in North America and around the world,” said Annette Rippert, senior managing director for Accenture Technology in North America. “By combining their skills with Accenture’s leading capabilities in SAP solutions, we will help our clients leverage innovative technologies including AI and analytics to transform their digital supply chains and improve business performance.”



As part of an alliance that spans over 40 years, Accenture works with SAP on end-to-end product innovation, development and delivery. Accenture also has the world’s largest team skilled in SAP solutions and services, with more than 47,000 practitioners globally, and has received 38 SAP Pinnacle Awards for excellence in developing innovative SAP solutions that help clients run their businesses better and more efficiently.

