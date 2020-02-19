MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

Accenture acquires technology consultancy Icon Integration

Clients to benefit from addition of specialized supply chain and business intelligence capabilities which help to lower operational costs and improve performance.

Accenture has acquired Icon Integration, a privately held Australian technology consultancy that provides SAP digital supply chain solutions and services as well as specialized business intelligence (BI) solutions to clients across Australia and New Zealand.

Icon Integration was founded in 2011 and employs a team of approximately 70 professionals at its offices in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as in New Zealand. The firm works with some of the regions’ largest retail, consumer goods and government organisations, bringing differentiated capabilities in supply chain execution, particularly warehouse management. Icon Integration also helps companies with data optimization, as well as designing, developing and delivering bespoke enterprise technology solutions that help clients improve business performance and operational efficiencies.

“Over the last 10 years, Icon Integration’s founders have built a strong business with a senior team of professionals who take both business and technology needs into account to help clients improve business performance,” said Scott Hahn, who leads Accenture’s Technology practice in Australia and New Zealand. “Combined, Accenture and Icon Integration offer a unique proposition to help clients realise tangible business benefits from their technology investments. This acquisition supports our strategic growth objectives to meet rising demand for technology solutions by SAP users. We welcome Icon Integration’s team and clients to our practice.”

“We are excited by the opportunity to join forces with Accenture and to tap into their breadth of capabilities and specializations that will significantly build on the success we have achieved in our business to date,” said Paul Roddis, co-founder and co-managing director at Icon Integration. “Our people will be able to expand their skills and grow their careers through exposure to new clients, new work and new experiences. Our clients will gain access to a broader set of services and capabilities, both locally and globally.”

Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture in Australia and New Zealand, said, “Over the last 18 months we have made several acquisitions in areas where there is growing demand from clients as they look to capitalize on the innovation opportunity presented by the digital economy. These ongoing investments are a demonstration of our commitment to deepen our capabilities and to scale at speed, so we can better serve our clients and position our business for future growth.”

This transaction follows other acquisitions by Accenture in Australia over the past 12 months, including those of specialist government consultancy, Apis Group in December 2019; big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019; and cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions in June 2019.


News
Warehouse
Technology
Software
Accenture
Economy
Retail
SAP
Supply Chain
Technology
