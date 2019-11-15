Accenture to acquire consulting firm Silveo

Accenture has announced its intent to acquire Silveo, a French consulting company that provides solutions and services for supply chains and manufacturing.

Silveo would join Accenture Industry X.0—the part of Accenture that uses digital technologies to improve how companies engineer and manufacture products and services and operate industrial facilities.

Adding the capabilities of Silveo is intended to enhance Accenture’s ability to help clients reinvent their manufacturing and supply chain processes faster. According to a release, this is important for manufacturers whose customers are demanding increasingly more personalized products and services.

Silveo was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Neuilly sur Seine, France. Its 50 employees have expertise in solutions for supply chain and manufacturing, from planning to execution. Silveo offers several solutions that are based on software from SAP and Dassault Systèmes. For example, these solutions provide information from production lines in real-time, which helps companies react quickly to changes in demand, supply, and the capacity of plants.

“Silveo would add valuable expertise to Accenture that would immediately reinforce our service offering and nurture our organic growth,” said Olivier Girard, country managing director of Accenture in France and Benelux. “Their team would strengthen our ability to help clients use digital innovations to efficiently manufacture and supply products that fit the quickly evolving needs of their customers.”

Flavien Parrel, managing director for Accenture Industry X.0 in France and Benelux, said: “Silveo’s expertise would enable us to better help clients benefit from digital technologies in industrial production. For instance, clients would be able to implement ‘digital twins’ of their factories. With these digital models, they can simulate changes to the factories without actually touching them. It can make the production process much more flexible and efficient.”

Silveo founders Marc-Antoine Peuch, Romain Durando, Laurent Autebert and Karim Ait El Mouden said, “We are passionate about helping companies make manufacturing and supply chains more flexible, automated, and driven by insights from data. Becoming part of Accenture Industry X.0 would be a fantastic opportunity for our team to bringing their skills to more clients and larger projects.”

Accenture’s other acquisitions in France include Cirruseo earlier this year, Arismore and altima° in 2017, and OCTO Technology in 2016. The company also recently announced intent to acquire Sutter Mills.

Accenture has bought other companies to support Industry X.0 in the past two years. These include US product innovation and engineering company Nytec, UK innovation firm Happen, Irish consulting and manufacturing services provider ESP, and German technology consultancy Zielpuls.



