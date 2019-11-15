MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

Accenture to acquire consulting firm Silveo

The acquisition is expected to support manufacturers whose customers are demanding increasingly more personalized products and services.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
Where is fleet management headed?
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More Software

Accenture has announced its intent to acquire Silveo, a French consulting company that provides solutions and services for supply chains and manufacturing.

Silveo would join Accenture Industry X.0—the part of Accenture that uses digital technologies to improve how companies engineer and manufacture products and services and operate industrial facilities.

Adding the capabilities of Silveo is intended to enhance Accenture’s ability to help clients reinvent their manufacturing and supply chain processes faster. According to a release, this is important for manufacturers whose customers are demanding increasingly more personalized products and services.

Silveo was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Neuilly sur Seine, France. Its 50 employees have expertise in solutions for supply chain and manufacturing, from planning to execution. Silveo offers several solutions that are based on software from SAP and Dassault Systèmes. For example, these solutions provide information from production lines in real-time, which helps companies react quickly to changes in demand, supply, and the capacity of plants.

“Silveo would add valuable expertise to Accenture that would immediately reinforce our service offering and nurture our organic growth,” said Olivier Girard, country managing director of Accenture in France and Benelux. “Their team would strengthen our ability to help clients use digital innovations to efficiently manufacture and supply products that fit the quickly evolving needs of their customers.”

Flavien Parrel, managing director for Accenture Industry X.0 in France and Benelux, said: “Silveo’s expertise would enable us to better help clients benefit from digital technologies in industrial production. For instance, clients would be able to implement ‘digital twins’ of their factories. With these digital models, they can simulate changes to the factories without actually touching them. It can make the production process much more flexible and efficient.”

Silveo founders Marc-Antoine Peuch, Romain Durando, Laurent Autebert and Karim Ait El Mouden said, “We are passionate about helping companies make manufacturing and supply chains more flexible, automated, and driven by insights from data. Becoming part of Accenture Industry X.0 would be a fantastic opportunity for our team to bringing their skills to more clients and larger projects.”

Accenture’s other acquisitions in France include Cirruseo earlier this year, Arismore and altima° in 2017, and OCTO Technology in 2016. The company also recently announced intent to acquire Sutter Mills.

Accenture has bought other companies to support Industry X.0 in the past two years. These include US product innovation and engineering company Nytec, UK innovation firm Happen, Irish consulting and manufacturing services provider ESP, and German technology consultancy Zielpuls.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Software
Accenture
Dassault Systèmes
Manufacturing
SAP
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
Where is fleet management headed?
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
Synkrato pairs warehouse digital twins with artificial intelligence
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources