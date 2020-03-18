AccuSpeechMobile expands voice automated workflow reach with support for iOS mobile devices

AccuSpeechMobile, a leading provider of voice automated workflow solutions for the supply chain, field services and EAM announced that the solution is now available for Apple iOS mobile devices. The new support for iOS allows organizations to voice optimize operational workflows in the warehouse, field and plant running on Apple mobile devices. “We’re very pleased to provide mobile optimized workflows for our customers running iPhone and iPad applications,” said Bob Bova, CEO and President of AccuSpeechMobile.

“We respect the choices that our customers have made in regard to the mobile platforms that best suit their business processes,” comments Bova. Mobile devices running iOS are popular with organizations for a variety of reasons, including security and device lifecycle simplification using Apple Business Manager. Customers running iOS mobile applications can now use spoken commands and text-to-speech as input/output combined with robotic process automation for common, repeatable execution sequences. “AccuSpeechMobile is deployed on the mobile device, no voice server is required, and process automation is tailored to your unique workflows,” comments Bova.

By adding iOS support, AccuSpeechMobile extends mobile platform support, including mobile devices running Windows, Android, Web Browsers and Terminal Emulation (TE). Clients may also choose to deploy a mix of mobile devices within the same environment with minimal configuration. The benefits of optimizing existing processes with voice automation allows the workforce to be more productive with fewer errors. Workflow automation with voice is now available to any organization using mobile devices running iOS, Android, TE, Windows or Web. “We’re very excited to see what our customers do with this new iOS mobile support,” adds Bova.



