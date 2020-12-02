MMH    Topics     Equipment    Loading Dock Equipment

Ace Hardware installs 45,000- pound capacity dock levelers

The hardware cooperative no longer has to modify its spec building’s nonuniform dock pits.

By

With more than 5,000 retailer-owned small store locations, Ace Hardware offers a longstanding tradition of high-quality, personalized customer service. The world’s largest hardware cooperative has recently been engaged in an aggressive retail growth strategy, which includes restructuring its East Coast retail support network.

To date, Ace Hardware operates 21 distribution and freight consolidation centers across the United States. The careful positioning of these operations—to quickly service the company’s stores—is critical to Ace Hardware’s growth plans and continued success.

One such facility is Ace Hardware’s Retail Support Center (RSC) in Fredericksburg, Pa., which replaced an older RSC in Virginia, as well as a small crossdock facility in the Baltimore area.

“The Fredericksburg RSC placed us in a much better geographically strategic location to better service retail stores throughout Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.,” says Dirk DeYoung, facilities engineering manager for Ace Hardware.

Originally an 800,000-square-foot spec building with 94 dock pits, the RSC’s developer was aggressively marketing the property when Ace Hardware discovered it. The company liked the location so much that it decided to acquire the facility, while also immediately making plans to expand its footprint to 1.1 million square feet—an expansion that included an additional 35 new dock bays, bringing the total to 129.

Unfortunately, the spec building contained some flaws. The quality and sizes of its dock leveler pits were inconsistent. In addition, pit squareness and varying depths were concerns.

“It quickly became obvious that modifying 94 dock pits would be cost-prohibitive,” DeYoung says.

However, that problem could ultimately be solved by selecting the right dock leveler. “Being able to match the right dock leveler to the right pit—location by location—was extremely important,” DeYoung says.

As a result, the chosen leveler was adapted to meet the required height and length adjustments for each pit. “Overall, the dock pit size issues ended up requiring about three to four different leveler size variations,” he adds, “But, just looking at the final installations, you wouldn’t be able to discern any visible differences.”

DeYoung says Ace Hardware opted to start installing 45,000-pound capacity levelers at its DCs about 15 years ago.

“We’ve been really pleased with the leveler’s performance over time, especially since we’ve experienced no dishing in the decks,” he adds.

He added that the Fredericksburg, Pa., RSC hired all new employees, as most had no previous warehouse experience. So far, dock personnel like that the leveler is not intimidating and it’s very easy to use, due to its push-button operation.

Each Fredericksburg RSC pit also includes a special perimeter seal along the sides and rear of a dock leveler. And, even though the facility relies on manual chocking, due to the predominance of lift gate trailers, each dock position features an integrated red/green automatic light system (ALS) that’s interlocked and sequenced to ensure safe dock leveler and door operation.

Kelley
(800) 558-6960


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Loading Dock Equipment
Dock Equipment
Dock Leveler
Kelley
Retail
   All topics

Loading Dock Equipment News & Resources

Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Dock and door services company Miner Limited acquires Pace Material Handling
Getting more ergonomic at the dock
Arctic Cold Storage drills down for dock efficiency
Creating smarter loading docks
4SIGHT suite helps companies improve efficiencies and automate
Systems LLC exhibits myQ Dock Management
More Loading Dock Equipment

Latest in Materials Handling

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources