Addverb and McMurray Stern partner to deploy warehouse robotics to customers

Combines McMurray Stern's fully integrated storage options with Addverb's fixed and flexible robotic solutions and software

Automation solutions provider Addverb today announced a new partnership with mobile storage and warehouse automation solution provider McMurray Stern.

Combining McMurray Stern’s fully integrated storage options with Addverb’s fixed and flexible solutions featuring its proprietary software, will enable new and existing customers to fully customize and optimize their picking, packing, storage and other automation systems, the partners explained. The combined integrations are for businesses across multiple industries such as apparel, grocery, retail, healthcare, and government.

“McMurray Stern’s experience in integrated design-build lays a foundation for Addverb’s hardware and software innovations,” said Sriram Sridhar, Addverb’s Chief Revenue Officer. “McMurray Stern has a long legacy within the storage and micro fulfillment industry. We are looking to learn from their experience and work together to offer creative solutions to their customers.”

The strategic partnership will focus on providing Addverb’s robots, including Multi-Pro (Mother-Child Pallet Shuttle), Zippy (Guided Sortation Robot), Quadron (Carton Shuttle), and Dynamo (Autonomous Mobile Robot) to deliver streamlined and cost-effective automation systems to McMurray Stern’s customers.  Addverb will also provide its software suite consisting of Concinity (Warehouse Execution System), Mobinity (Warehouse Control System), and Movect (Fleet Management System).

Each of Addverb’s software can be integrated with any ERP, WMS or any third-party systems seamlessly, Addverb added. Concinity manages the end-to-end functions of a warehouse with coordination among different operations.  Mobinity (Warehouse Control System) ensures real-time tracking of materials inside a warehouse and optimizes material handling. Movect centrally manages the robot fleet end-to-end with effective coordination, accurate control, and efficient scheduling.

“The Addverb and McMurray Stern alliance will bring a new level of performance to our customers that will make warehouse automation systems more affordable to a broader market. We are very excited about our new partnership with Addverb that complements our comprehensive solutions offering,” said Pat Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for McMurray Stern.

Addverb’s comprehensive suite of solutions will be displayed at McMurray Stern’s new Technical Center in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Customers can witness the latest automation technologies powered by Addverb’s wide portfolio of warehouse hardware and software.

Based in Southern California, McMurray Stern is a nationwide solutions provider in warehouse automation, specializing in planning, designing, and implementing automated storage solutions. I


