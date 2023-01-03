Addverb and Velociti Alliance partner on automation for c-store and grocery supply chains

Automation solutions provider Addverb today announced a new partnership with leading technology solutions provider Velociti Alliance to bring integrated warehouse automation and robotics to c-store and grocery supply chains.

Addverb’s comprehensive portfolio of Mobile Robots, ASRS, Picking Technologies, and Software, integrated with Velociti Alliance’s solutions, will enable wholesale distribution centers and warehouses to increase storage capacity and pick throughput, Addverb explained. As businesses continue to navigate labor and staff shortages, integrated automation solutions with Quadron, Addverb’s Carton Shuttle, and Medius, Addverb’s Multi-Level Shuttle, combined with goods-to-person stations powered by Concinity, Addverb’s WES software, can bring efficiencies up to 3 times more than conventional mechanized and manually operated warehouses, according to Addverb.

“We are constantly pursuing innovation that will address today’s challenges, anticipate future needs, and help American warehouses solve labor and resource shortages,” said Steve Hobbs, Addverb’s Senior Director of Sales. “Addverb’s existing experience in e-commerce, grocery, food & beverage, and micro fulfillment, combined with the partnership with Velociti Alliance, will amply cover the entire gamut of industries. Our unified solutions offer immediate benefits to our clients while paving the way for continued innovation.”

Velociti’s software solutions help wholesale distribution facilities manage workflows with higher accuracy and less lag time. Their software includes: CloudLogic, a game-theory-based system that updates picking and packing assignments within microseconds based on worker location and traffic patterns in the warehouse; PiecePick, which increases productivity and accuracy by batching orders and shortening the distance workers travel between picks; and SmokePick, to create faster and more accurate cigarette picking, sorting, and stamping.

“Velociti Alliance is excited to be moving ahead with Addverb to design integrated solutions for next-generation performance,” said David S. Driskill, CEO, Velociti Alliance North America, Inc. “Our partnership combines world-class software and hardware into a unified solution, which will drive more profit to our clients’ bottom line. Since both organizations have C-Store and Grocery distribution in their DNA, our joint clients will ultimately win as we work together to Advance Modern Distribution.”

Addverb’s fleet of automated robots, material handling technologies, and software solutions comprise an extensive portfolio of fixed and flexible automation solutions help improve the performance and accuracy of warehouse and factory operations. Velociti Alliance North America, Inc. (VANA), a South Carolina Corporation, is a technology leader in the C-Store and grocery distribution space, with active installs in the largest distribution interests in North America, including McLane Company (largest C-Store distributor) and C&S Wholesale (largest grocery distributor), among others.



