Addverb Technologies displays various robots

Addverb Technologies (Booth C8470) is showcasing a variety of robots, including its Dynamo series of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), along with the Quadron, a carton shuttle robot.

Sriram Sridhar, chief revenue officer for Addverb, with some of the company’s robotics and automation on demo.
Highly robust, each Dynamo AMR is powered by natural navigation, enabling efficient, smooth material movement. Offering a two-level sensor mechanism—leading to high precision, an enhancement in safety and the complete avoidance of obstacles—the AMR can navigate several zones and pick points in warehouses. And, it can transfer users’ products to consolidated packing points while increasing safety measures as it handles heavy lifting, too.

The Quadron provides a payload capacity of about 66.14 pounds, along with a loaded/empty speed of roughly 9.8 feet per second. Offering position accuracy of about 0.12 inches, using its bar code/positioning sensors, the carton shuttle robot enables users to achieve accelerated speed, regarding their picking, order sequencing and order fulfillment.

“As we continue to expand our warehouse robotics solutions to the Americas market, we’ll strive to merge precision with safety, ensuring our users are secure and productive,” said Sriram Sridhar, CRO, Americas at Addverb Technologies.


 


Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
