Adhesive and specialty stretch wrap secure 1,200-pound loads

What’s more simple and basic than sipping a cold beer? Not much, actually. But that doesn’t mean it’s always so simple to get beer ingredients to brewers so they can work their magic.

You could say Cargill Malt was packing and shipping its 600-pound bags and totes of malt the hard way times two.

For some shipments, two bags of malt were banded to a pallet with a corrugated slip sheet then shrinkwrapped multiple times. For others, two totes of malt, again weighing a total of 1,200 pounds, were banded to a pallet with a slip sheet and shrink-wrapped multiple times.

Neither approach left craft brewers happy. The loads were often unstable, which made unloading a challenge.

In addition, product damage due to compromised loads was estimated in the thousands of dollars annually. There had to be better option. And, there is. A non-toxic, water-based adhesive now secures three, not just two, containers of malt with a specialty stretch film. This solution (Signode Industrial Group) eliminates slip sheets and banding while reducing stretch film usage 50%. In raw materials alone, Cargill saves $75,000 annually.

It’s important to note that the solution has two parts—adhesive used in combination with a specialty

stretch film.

The Lock N’ Pop adhesive is stronger than conventional stretch wrap and secures the malt packaging, eliminating slips and slides on the pallet during shipment. That’s a major accomplishment, especially in the case of the inherently slick bags used to package the malt. Quite simply, the adhesive centers and stabilizes the loads.

When it’s time to break apart the load, the adhesive gives way easily, eliminating tears. There’s not any residue left behind. An added benefit is the FDA’s approval of the adhesive for indirect contact with food.

As to the Muller stretch film, it’s formulated with proprietary resins. The result is superior strength and stretch as well as a high level of puncture resistance.

A combination of strength and cling results in tighter unit loads with fewer wraps that deliver maximum strength.

There are additional advantages to the packaging shift. Elimination of the banding and corrugated slip sheets reduces inventory costs and space at Cargill.

Furthermore, the stretch film comes in taller rolls than conventional stretch wrap, saving storage space again. In the end, the reduction in packaging raw materials also enhances sustainability of the application.

Or as Eric Hanson, Cargill plant manger, says, “I’m glad we have these systems. I do feel they will make us better over time. And they give us a change to operate more efficiently.”

And perhaps, most importantly, adds Hanson, “we have seen an improvement in our customers’ satisfaction.”



