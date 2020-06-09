MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Adjustable packaging line accommodates employees

Sanitary conveyor system helps Wisconsin cheese packer improve ergonomics and packaging efficiencies.

By

Alpine Slicing and Cheese Conversion has specialized in cheese packaging since 2005, serving customers throughout the United States from its facility in Monroe, Wisc. When it came time to expand its contract packaging services by adding a second tray line, the company took the opportunity to improve working conditions by installing an adjustable conveyor system.

Managers agreed that the original tray line gets the job done by moving packaged cheese trays to the pack out station for shipping, but it could have been designed better. The main issue was the height of the conveyor and position of the rotating table, both of which are a few inches lower than the ideal height. This forced employees to constantly bend over to grab cheese from the conveyor, or reaching out to get cheese trays from the rotating table.

The new system (Dorner) is designed around two sanitary conveyors and a packaging table—all of which are adjustable in height to accommodate employees.

The new conveyor system, along with the attached pack-out table, can be raised or lowered to best complement different employees for better ergonomics. Trays arrive to the pack station properly oriented, making it easier and quicker for employees to handle and pack, as opposed to handling twisted and turned trays from the rotating table. Finally, adjustable conveyor guiding means the line can be adjusted to accommodate different sized trays.

“I have been struggling for years to find a good conveyor company,” says Jim Natzke, manager of Alpine Slicing and Cheese Conversion. “Out on our plant floor, we have conveyors by several different manufacturers, but our goal is to work with a partner that we can grow with. So far so good.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Conveyors
Dorner Manufacturing
Ergonomics
Packaging
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources