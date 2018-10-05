Aerotek releases manufacturing hiring report

New report outlines trends in manufacturing and the current hiring landscape, as well as strategies to maintain full employment.

By ·

In recognition of Manufacturing Day, Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, has released a new report, Help Wanted: The Manufacturing Hiring Dilemma.

The manufacturing industry is on an upward growth trajectory, fueled by a strong economy and steady demand for consumer and industrial products. However, as a host of fiscal, geographic, and competitive issues challenge the industry, recruiting and retaining a sufficient workforce continues to be a major concern.

Aerotek’s report highlights some of the trends affecting the current hiring landscape, including:

Innovative technology – As manufacturing encompasses increasingly innovative technology for new industrial processes and to improve traditional methods of production, the technology skillset of employees is more demanding and must be more varied.

Competitive talent market – With $6.2 trillion in manufacturing revenue and historically low unemployment, companies are finding tough competition is securing top talent to fill open positions. Across all manufacturing industries from automotive to food and beverage and beyond, companies are redesigning benefits package and salary structures to attract talent including:

● Higher pay scale for employees
● Stronger benefits packages
● Accelerated path to promotions
● More paid time off
● Training programs

The full report also includes tips for creating an agile and responsive strategy to maintain full employment.

