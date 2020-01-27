AGVS industry group rebrands as Mobile Automation Group

The Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS) Industry Group of MHI has rebranded as the Mobile Automation Group (MAG). The updated name and changed logo is part of a larger overall branding restructuring as a response to the changing face of the industry. Mobile automation in supply chain continues to evolve and change and the MAG is committed to evolve alongside to give their customers the best solutions for their needs.



“Mobile automation within the supply chain continues to evolve and change and the Mobile Automation Group is committed to evolve alongside to give their customers the best solutions for their needs,” says Carlos Millan, chair of the Mobile Automation Group. “MAG serves to educate the market to the changes going on within the world of mobile automation and to the paradigm shift being realized in many markets because of the evolution of mobile automation technology. The new name and logo reflect that mission.”



For more information on the MAG Industry Group, please contact Anupam Berry Bose at [email protected] or 704-676-1190.



