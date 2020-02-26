AHS aligns with Mobile Industrial Robots as certified systems integrator

AHS (Advanced Handling Systems), a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment, distribution, and robotic solutions, has formed a partnership with Mobile Industrial Robots – an autonomous industrial mobile robotic supplier based in Denmark as a Certified Systems Integrator.

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops and markets the industry’s most advanced line of collaborative and safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that quickly, easily, and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, freeing employees for higher-value activities. Hundreds of mid to large sized, multinational manufacturers and logistics centers, along with several hospitals around the world, have already

installed MiR’s innovative robots.

MiR has quickly established a global distribution network in more than 47 countries with regional offices in New York, San Diego, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, and Shanghai; while MiR’s headquarters reside in Odense, Denmark. Founded and run by experienced Danish robotics industry professionals, MiR has grown quickly since its founding in 2013, with sales rising by 500% from 2015 to 2016, 300% from 2016

to 2017, and 160% from 2017 to 2018. In 2018, MiR was acquired by Teradyne, the leading supplier of automated test equipment. For more information, visit http://www.mobile-industrial-robots.com.

“MiR has provided AHS with the opportunity to solve non-value-added movements within a distribution center or a warehouse. There are a number of options available to the market, but MiR provides the ultimate capability to customize top modules, secondary equipment, or software. We are excited and have seen significant interest in the technology over our last two years working with MiR. Our alignment

will provide further access to systems integration solutions for our current and future customers” says Dave Tavel, Executive Vice President of AHS.



