AHS introduces Skypod technology in the U.S.

AHS (Advanced Handling Systems) has formed a partnership with Exotec Solutions—a French-based goods-to-person picking system provider based on mobile robots named Skypod.

By

AHS (Advanced Handling Systems), a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment, distribution, and robotic solutions, has formed a partnership with Exotec Solutions—a French-based goods-to-person picking system provider based on mobile robots named Skypod System.

Exotec Solutions, founded by Romain Moulin and Renaud Heitz in 2015, specializes in robotics solutions for the retail and eCommerce industries. Utilizing 3D mobile robots (Skypods) to transfer bins of goods from a 10-meter mass storage to a picking operator.

The Skypod system is the first of its kind to use 3D mobile robots that are able to move in 3 dimensions. Laser scanner navigation and AI allow the Skypods to navigate in a multidirectional manner, carrying 30+ kg bins, freeing up time for the warehouse team members to focus on packing and shipping, avoiding long-distance walks to access inventory.

“The Skypod System answers to a strong need we have identified since the creation of Exotec 4 years ago. Customers are looking for high performance and high-density systems that can be easily modified to follow the unpredictable growth of their business” says Romain Moulin.
With AHS’ 45+ years of expertise in the material handling industry coupled with Exotec’s advanced technology, the partnership is what the US warehousing industry needs to keep up with the ever-evolving demands of today’s consumers.

“Exotec has answered the challenge of scalability in the Goods-to-Person space. There are a number of options available to the market but none scale like Exotec. We are excited and have seen significant interest in the technology. This is a game changer” says Dave Tavel, Executive Vice President of AHS.


