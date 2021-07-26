MMH    Topics 

AHS to accelerate Comoto Holdings’ fulfillment process with Exotec’s robotic solution

Robotic goods-to-person system will be used for order fulfillment by leading provider of powersports aftermarket products

By

Advanced Handling Systems (AHS) has announced they have been contracted by Comoto Holdings to design and integrate an Exotec Skypod System to optimize its omnichannel aftermarket fulfillment process for its powersports products. AHS is a full-service systems integrator located in Erlanger, Ky., is the leading provider of Exotec’s solution in North America, having installed the first two systems available in the United States.

Exotec, a robotic solutions provider for warehouses, utilizes its Skypod robots as part of a goods-to-person automation solution for the retail and e-commerce industries.

“We’re excited to be working with AHS to integrate the Exotec Skypod System into our existing fulfillment strategy,” said Marc Barrer, COO at Comoto Holdings. “We’re always looking for better and faster ways to meet our customers’ expectations, and we believe that the Skypod robots will fulfill our promise to efficiently and accurately scale our operations for many years to come.”

Comoto Holdings is America’s largest and fastest-growing omnichannel platform in the powersports aftermarket products industry. The company is dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe through brands such as RevZilla, Cycle Gear, REVER, and J&P Cycles.

“Comoto is yet another leader in the US to adopt the revolutionary Exotec Skypod System to provide exceptional service to its customers,” said Zac Boehm, Director of Innovative Systems at AHS. “Helping to develop this solution with the Comoto team has been a tremendously satisfying experience. AHS is honored to have been recognized by Comoto as a valuable partner and integrator who is dedicated to providing innovative solutions.”

The Exotec Skypod system is a high-performing, automated order preparation system designed specifically for retailers needing a goods-to-person solution. The Skypod mobile robots can move in three dimensions and uses a laser scanner to navigate, while the artificial intelligence (AI) for the system allows the Skypods to travel in a multidirectional manner. Exotec systems eliminate repetitive, physically intense tasks for warehouse employees such as walking long distances, bending, lifting, and relentlessly tracking their movements.


