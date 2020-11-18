AIM announces 2020 North American Industry Awards

AIM North America (AIM NA) has selected winners for their annual awards, including ‘Professional of the Year,’ ‘AIT in Government’ and this year there was a two-way tie for the title of ‘Organization of the Year.’ AIM NA extends a huge congratulations to all those who were nominated for this recognition and celebrates those who were crowned victors.

The ‘Professional of the Year Award’ is awarded to an individual who demonstrates both innovative and exceptional contributions to enhance the development of the automatic identification industry through work as either a contributor, collaborator, or a mentor. This year that title was received by Sprague Ackley, Digimarc’s Principal R&D Engineer. Mr. Ackley has exhibited great dedication to the AIDC industry and contributes his time to the barcode technology committees of ISO, AIM, and GS1, supporting application standards development groups in Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Electronic, and even the Materials Handling realms.

The ‘AIT in Government Award’ was granted to Frank Yiannas for all of his tireless support working for the FDA, devoting his time to promote better food safety for both the United States and the rest of the world. Mr. Yiannas has played a huge role in introducing traceability into the food safety culture and worked to ensure the Code of Federal Regulations was created to ensure innovation.

As voiced above, there was a two-way tie for the ‘Organization of the Year Award’ and that title was received by both Epson America and Everledger this year. This recognition is delivered to any group that continues to provide a level of outstanding contributions and service to help further industry growth and relations. Epson has devoted their time to delivering efforts towards enhancing monochrome-only barcodes to labels that feature colors and images. They have done a lot to provide for color label printing and continue to add innovation for the AIDC industry for times to come.

The other ‘Organization of the Year Award’ was granted to Everledger, a pioneer in the industry, who works to create solutions that harness the power of blockchain in tandem with several other cutting-edge technologies. Their solutions are designed for the enterprise, enabling a sense of transparency and responsibility in hopes of demanding the highest standard of quality for their customers. Everledger possesses a world-renowned leadership and expertise into blockchain technology, for both a social and environmental commitment.

“The AIM North America Awards highlight the best of the best within the automatic data capture industry,” said Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM NA. “The achievement of conducting the AIM NA Awards under these challenging circumstances truly honors and celebrates our industry and our 2020 winners who exhibit a level of excellence that excites everyone with an interest in asset tracking technology and applications.”



