AIM names 2021 Industry Group chairs

AIM, the leading industry association and authority for nearly 50 years in innovation, standards, and solutions in barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN, welcomes incoming industry group chairs to lead initiatives in IoT, Track and Trace, RFID, and Technical Symbology.

“Each of these individuals illustrate our mission to advance the interest of our members through strategic, technological developments,” said Chuck Evanhoe, AIM Board Chair and President, Aware Innovations. “They are engaged and demonstrate their focus and leadership on strengthening the industry in a way that will let AIDC technologies flourish.”

The 2021 chairs are:

• Susan Flake is the Track and Trace Industry Group Chair (T&T). Flake is the Director of RFID Business Development for Zebra Technologies. Flake has over 35 years’ experience in retail, the last fifteen focusing on expanding the item-level RFID initiatives in the retail and hospitality markets. As an active board member of both the GS1 Apparel & General Merchandise Group & Auburn University and member of RAIN & various Food Service Engagement Groups, she champions cross-functional RFID initiatives and thought leadership campaigns while working closely within the industry to bring the age of digitalization to Zebra’s customers.



• Scott Austin is the Internet of Things Industry Group Chair (IoT). Austin is senior EVP, Everledger. He leads their business in the Americas, working closely with the team to make technology breakthroughs that solve the challenges facing our clients. Austin has over 20 years’ experience in the development and evolution of Identification Technologies (Smartcard/RFID/NFC), Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technologies, supported through his Certificate in Future Commerce, Financial Technology from MIT.

• Bud Courville is the RFID Experts Group Chair (REG). Courville joins from EM Microelectronics serving as an RFID Project Manager. He has over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry with a focus on product and business development, project, and program management. Courville graduated from Montana State University with a BSEE and is a certified project management professional.

• Terry Burton is the Technical Symbology Committee Chair (TSC). Burton is the Principal at Terry Burton Consulting. is a computing professional with more than twenty years’ experience in IT security, systems engineering, architecture and standards development. He is a recognized subject matter expert in the field of barcode generation with affiliations to AIM TSC and ADC1 (U.S. T.A.G. to ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 31) and GS1 BCID TG. He is currently providing IT and AutoID consultancy to the private sector, global standards bodies and Higher Education.



