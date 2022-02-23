MMH    Topics 

AIM North America announces its 2021 North American Industry Award winners

AIM North America, which promotes knowledge and solutions for the automated data capture industry, names top honorees across three categories.

By

AIM North America today announced the winners for its annual awards, including ‘Organization of the Year,’ ‘AIT in Government,’ and its ‘Professional of the Year,’ which this year, had a two-way tie for that honor.

AIM NA is an alliance for the automated data capture technology industry, including barcode, RFID, IoT, NFC, and RTLS technologies. The organization extended congratulations to all its award winners, as well as to all the nominees.

The ‘Professional of the Year Award’ recognizes individuals who demonstrate both innovative and exceptional contributions to enhance the development of the automatic identification industry through work as either a contributor, collaborator, or a mentor. With this year’s tie, the awardees are Gena Morgan and Chris Brown.

Morgan is GS1 US’s Vice President of Standards. Morgan led the interoperability food traceability pilots that moved the industry to an interoperable supply chain, using GS1 standards for identification and EPCIS for event data sharing. She has more than 25 years of demonstrated history of working with supply chain technology and standards in CPG, Food Service, Pharma, and Apparel sectors.

Brown has more than 20 years industry experience. He is currently the RFID Subject Matter Expert for TSC Printronix Auto ID where he monitors the physical requirements needed for RFID printers to work with various existing and emerging tag constructions. Brown is an active member of AIM and the RAIN Alliance, participating in multiple workgroups covering topics such as cannabis, tires, pharmaceutical, healthcare, aviation, and tag data formatting.

The ‘AIT in Government Award’ is presented to an individual, committee, group, or organization from the government sector that have championed the successful use of AIT. The award was granted to Heather Buonomo, Director of Environment Health for the County of San Diego, for the impact she’s made in food supply chain safety. Buonomo’s efforts resulted in the passage of California Bill AB-3336; development of food delivery platforms standards to ensure accurate business information is shared. She also chairs the California Retail Food Safety Coalition focused on providing food safety in the retail space.

The ‘Organization of the Year Award’ is delivered to any group that continues to provide a level of outstanding contributions and service to help further industry growth and relations. TEKLYNX International is intentional about their people, processes, and products ensuring all they do aligns with their global mission to help the supply chain and manufacturers work better. They contribute to the growth of the AIDC industry through relationship building and helping companies barcode better.

“Congratulations to the award winners on their extraordinary accomplishments,” said Mary Lou Bosco, CEO of AIM North America. “We are proud to recognize these leaders for their innovation and contributions to defining today’s technology standards and empowering tomorrow’s solutions.”


