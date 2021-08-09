MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

AIM North America: New board chair and board members announced

New appointees will enhance the board’s focus on standards, interoperability, and innovation.

The membership of AIM North America (AIM NA), the premier alliance for the automated data capture technologies industry, including barcode, RFID, IoT, NFC, and RTLS, elected three new industry leaders to the Board of Directors and appointed a new Chairperson.

Jeanne Duckett – Jeanne has been appointed Board Chairperson. In this role she will serve a two-year term for AIM NA. When she is not devoting time to AIM, she is serving Avery Dennison as their Technology Development and Printer Research Manager, where she handles various RFID, networking, and advanced technology initiatives. Jeanne is an experienced Engineering Professional with a focus in Automatic Identification, where she also holds several patents for her ideas.

Raghu Bala – Raghu will serve the AIM North America Board for a three-year term. He founded NetObjex and was responsible for the nationwide rollout of its IoT platform and sales strategy. Raghu has more than 30 years experience being a change agent for digital transformation, blockchain, and AI at Fortune 500 organizations. He also serves as an instructor of online MIT Sloan courses in Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain on the GetSmarter platform.

Guilda Javaheri – Guilda is newly elected to the AIM NA Board of Directors and is set to hold a three-year term. At Golden State Foods, she guides overall strategy in cognitive technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital platforms, and data-driven solutions. As GSF’s Chief Technology Officer, she is responsible for leading and delivering end-to-end supply chain solutions to quick service restaurants, retail, and convenience stores.

Roberto Sandre – Roberto is another newly elected official on AIM NA’s Board and will hold a two-year term. His role at Wiliot is leading the product definition and roadmap for their Sensing as a Service platform enabled by Bluetooth® stickers. Roberto held engineering and management roles throughout his career, with special focus on IoT devices in the last ten years.

“I am extremely honored and excited to take on the role of Chairperson for this hard-working and results driven organization. Debangana Mukherjee served as Chairperson of this Board with the utmost integrity, and I intend to pick up where she left off alongside a group of professionals, who have a wealth of knowledge and expertise working throughout this great industry,” said Jeanne Duckett, Chairperson, AIM North America Board of Directors.

Mary Lou Bosco, COO, AIM North America shared, “With the addition of these highly respected new board members, we are committed to continuing the rewarding work of promoting AIM North America as the premier alliance and unbiased resource for networking, education, advocacy, and standards for the automated data capture technologies industry.”

The current board also includes executives from Honeywell, Digimarc, CDO Technologies, and Aware Innovations.


