AIM opens 2021 industry Case Study Competition

AIM, a trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, providing unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century, has opened the submission period for the 2021 AIM Case Study Competition.

In its ninth year, the AIM Case Study Competition will award prizes in four distinct categories recognizing those who have developed and delivered cutting edge solutions. The deadline for submitting is June 18, 2021.

—Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)

—Blockchain

—Internet of Things (IoT)

—Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

The competition is open to members and non-members. Each winner selected will demonstrate the use of automatic identification technologies to provide benefits to users, enhance perceptions of the industry and contribute to the growth and advancement of automatic identification innovations throughout the global marketplace.

Winners will receive the following benefits package designed to showcase their best-in-class project throughout the international AIM community.

—Recognition during a special awards celebration

—Featured speaking opportunity during an upcoming AIM-sponsored event

—Prominent placement on the AIM website

—Featured in the AIM Insider newsletter

—Media recognition via an AIM News Release



