MMH    Topics     AIM North America

AIM welcomes 2022 Industry Group chairs

Members select strategic, innovative thinkers to lead efforts for three groups

By

AIM, a leading industry association and global authority on innovation, standards, and solutions in barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN technologies, announced today it is welcoming incoming industry group chairs to lead initiatives in IoT, Track and Trace, RFID, and Technical Symbology.

“Collectively, these leaders represent the broadening range of businesses and diverse technologies that make up today’s industry,” stated Mary Lou Bosco, CEO, AIM. “Each of them brings a tremendous level of industry and technological expertise to advance the association through 2022 and beyond.”

The AIM chairpersons are:

  • Internet of Things Industry Group, the chair is Tyler Chaffo, who has combined his personal and professional passion for sustainability as Manager- Global Sustainability, Avery Dennison Smartrac, AIM anounced. By combining nearly a decade of experience in RFID, and an educational background focused on supply chains and integrating sustainable business practices, Chaffo has focused on identifying solutions for stakeholders that focus on enabling the circular economy and a transition to a low carbon economy.
  • For the RFID Experts Group, the chair is Claude Tételin, who joined GS1 Global Office in the AIDC team as Subject Matter Expert for EPC/RFID standards and applications. He formerly served as the chief technical officer of the French RFID National Centre (CNRFID) and was the chairman of the French mirror committees of ISO/IEC JTC1/SC31 (AIDC) and ISO/IEC JTC1/SC41 (IoT). He is also directly involved in ISO/IEC JTC1/SC31 work groups and is project editor of RFID conformance and performance standards. Claude Tételin is a strong advocate of implementation of standard based RFID solutions for more than 20 years. He is involved in numerous standardization committees.
  • for the Track and Trace Industry Group Don Durm is the Vice President, Customer Solutions for PLM Fleet. Durm is a 25-year veteran of PLM, an international industry expert, writer, and keynote speaker on cold chain handoff applications, regulatory compliance, and supply chain technology. He was named by Food Logistics Magazine as one of the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain for his work on supply chain efficiencies and regulatory compliance. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of the IRTA and is active in several of AIM’s industry groups.

Article Topics

News
AIM North America
Data Capture
   All topics

AIM North America News & Resources

2022 AIM Award winners recognized for significant AIDC industry impact
New report: AIDC technology sales set to grow in 2023 and beyond
AIM welcomes 2022 Industry Group chairs
AIM North America announces its 2021 North American Industry Award winners

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources