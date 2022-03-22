AIM welcomes 2022 Industry Group chairs

AIM, a leading industry association and global authority on innovation, standards, and solutions in barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN technologies, announced today it is welcoming incoming industry group chairs to lead initiatives in IoT, Track and Trace, RFID, and Technical Symbology.

“Collectively, these leaders represent the broadening range of businesses and diverse technologies that make up today’s industry,” stated Mary Lou Bosco, CEO, AIM. “Each of them brings a tremendous level of industry and technological expertise to advance the association through 2022 and beyond.”

The AIM chairpersons are:

Internet of Things Industry Group, the chair is Tyler Chaffo, who has combined his personal and professional passion for sustainability as Manager- Global Sustainability, Avery Dennison Smartrac, AIM anounced. By combining nearly a decade of experience in RFID, and an educational background focused on supply chains and integrating sustainable business practices, Chaffo has focused on identifying solutions for stakeholders that focus on enabling the circular economy and a transition to a low carbon economy.

For the RFID Experts Group, the chair is Claude Tételin, who joined GS1 Global Office in the AIDC team as Subject Matter Expert for EPC/RFID standards and applications. He formerly served as the chief technical officer of the French RFID National Centre (CNRFID) and was the chairman of the French mirror committees of ISO/IEC JTC1/SC31 (AIDC) and ISO/IEC JTC1/SC41 (IoT). He is also directly involved in ISO/IEC JTC1/SC31 work groups and is project editor of RFID conformance and performance standards. Claude Tételin is a strong advocate of implementation of standard based RFID solutions for more than 20 years. He is involved in numerous standardization committees.

for the Track and Trace Industry Group Don Durm is the Vice President, Customer Solutions for PLM Fleet. Durm is a 25-year veteran of PLM, an international industry expert, writer, and keynote speaker on cold chain handoff applications, regulatory compliance, and supply chain technology. He was named by Food Logistics Magazine as one of the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain for his work on supply chain efficiencies and regulatory compliance. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of the IRTA and is active in several of AIM’s industry groups.



