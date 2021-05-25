MMH    Topics     News

Air cushion packaging market size worth $5.95 billion by 2028

Study by Polaris Market Research pegs CAGR for market at 8.7% through 2028

By

Latest Material Handling News

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
More News

The global air cushion packaging market size is expected to reach $5.95 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Air Cushion Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Wrapping, Void Filling, Block & Bracing, Corner Protection); By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028,”  provides detailed insight into current market dynamics and growth.

The increasing disposable income of consumers coupled with rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods and electronic products would provide numerous growth opportunities for the cushion packaging market during the forecast period. Air cushion packing is increasingly being used owing to its enhanced ability to withstand the stresses and strains during transit and storage. The significant growth in e-commerce and rising adoption of biodegradable packing solutions owing to increasing environmental concerns have resulted in the growth of the cushion packaging market, according to Polaris.

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into wrapping, void filling, block & bracing, corner protection, and others. The void filling segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. Cushions are plastic sheets filled with air, which are used to provide padding to products within a packaging box. The industry also is segmented into food & beverage, consumer electronics, personal care & cosmetics, home furnishing, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and others based on end-use. The consumer electronics segment accounted for a major share in the global cushion packing industry in 2020.

Air cushion packing is increasingly being used in the transportation of electronic components and consumer electronics owing to product fragility and greater need for protection from breakage and deformation during transportation. Air cushion packing assists in the loss prevention of electronic goods during storage and transportation, while also offering protection against the impact of various external conditions.
 
Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for air cushion packaging from consumer goods, cosmetics, and electronics sectors in the region. The increasing population, growing inclination of consumers towards beauty trends and health concerns, rising environmental concerns, and stringent regulations aimed at reducing waste further augment market growth.

Increasing demand for sustainable solutions and growing adoption of biodegradable air cushions is driving market growth of the packaging market. The growing retail industry, modern retail practices, and initiatives by retailers to improve logistics and distribution efficiency would increase the trend of air cushion packaging in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, the study finds.


Article Topics

News
Packaging
Polaris Market Research
Protective Packaging Solutions
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources