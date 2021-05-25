Air cushion packaging market size worth $5.95 billion by 2028

The global air cushion packaging market size is expected to reach $5.95 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Air Cushion Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Wrapping, Void Filling, Block & Bracing, Corner Protection); By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028,” provides detailed insight into current market dynamics and growth.



The increasing disposable income of consumers coupled with rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods and electronic products would provide numerous growth opportunities for the cushion packaging market during the forecast period. Air cushion packing is increasingly being used owing to its enhanced ability to withstand the stresses and strains during transit and storage. The significant growth in e-commerce and rising adoption of biodegradable packing solutions owing to increasing environmental concerns have resulted in the growth of the cushion packaging market, according to Polaris.



On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into wrapping, void filling, block & bracing, corner protection, and others. The void filling segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. Cushions are plastic sheets filled with air, which are used to provide padding to products within a packaging box. The industry also is segmented into food & beverage, consumer electronics, personal care & cosmetics, home furnishing, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and others based on end-use. The consumer electronics segment accounted for a major share in the global cushion packing industry in 2020.



Air cushion packing is increasingly being used in the transportation of electronic components and consumer electronics owing to product fragility and greater need for protection from breakage and deformation during transportation. Air cushion packing assists in the loss prevention of electronic goods during storage and transportation, while also offering protection against the impact of various external conditions.



Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for air cushion packaging from consumer goods, cosmetics, and electronics sectors in the region. The increasing population, growing inclination of consumers towards beauty trends and health concerns, rising environmental concerns, and stringent regulations aimed at reducing waste further augment market growth.



Increasing demand for sustainable solutions and growing adoption of biodegradable air cushions is driving market growth of the packaging market. The growing retail industry, modern retail practices, and initiatives by retailers to improve logistics and distribution efficiency would increase the trend of air cushion packaging in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, the study finds.



