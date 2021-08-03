MMH    Topics     Mergers & Acquisitions

AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Austin-based Intelligent Logistics

Deal expands supply chain solution provider's Texas footprint, deepens multi-vertical expertise

By

Supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics today announced the acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Intelligent Logistics, a firm with expertise in freight forwarding, cartage, warehousing, and truckload brokerage.

In business since 2002, Intelligent Logistics also manages the Spur Freight brand and serves a broad range of specialized sectors, including technology, food and beverage, automotive, manufacturing and e-Commerce reverse logistics, handling nearly 40,000 shipments annually. They have appeared on Texas Monthly magazine’s “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” list for the past three years.                                                            

The acquisition augments AIT’s growing list of global facilities and resources with 70 teammates as well as 143,000 square feet of warehouse space and 40 dock doors across Intelligent Logistics’ two facilities in Austin and San Antonio.

“The experts at Intelligent Logistics treat all freight as time-definite, with a focus on proactive communication that aligns well with AIT’s core value of earning our customers’ trust,” noted AIT’s Chief Information Officer, Ray Fennelly. “With that solid foundation, it’s been great getting to know our new teammates, and I’m thrilled to welcome them on board.”

Intelligent Logistics’ leader, Tim Miller, agreed that the companies’ cultures are a tight match and said his team is excited to leverage AIT’s global reach and technology to provide even greater value as they help their customers succeed.

“Since we [Intelligent Logistics] started almost 20 years ago, we’ve aimed to make cargo transportation simple and reliable so our clients can focus on growing their own businesses,” Miller said. “So, we’re really happy to join forces with an organization like AIT, because they’re not just a global industry leader, but also a company that shares our dedication to clients.”

“With strategic acquisitions like Intelligent Logistics, AIT continues to implement our plans for global growth, adding valuable expertise and facilities to our expanding worldwide network,” said AIT Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Greg Weigel. “I’m happy to welcome our newest transportation logistics professionals to the team and looking forward to all we’ll accomplish together.”

The Intelligent Logistics deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by AIT including Multimodal International, Ltd. earlier this year, Panther Logistics and Fiege Forwarding in 2020, Los Angeles-based freight forwarder Unitrans International Corporation in 2019, and food logistics experts WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo in 2018.

Terms of AIT Worldwide Logistics’ agreement to acquire Intelligent Logistics have not been disclosed.


Article Topics

News
Mergers & Acquisitions
Third-Party Logistics
   All topics

Mergers & Acquisitions News & Resources

Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
American Eagle Outfitters to acquire Quiet Logistics to enhance supply chain capabilities
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Latest in Materials Handling

Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources