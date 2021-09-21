ALAN announces 2021 Humanitarian Logistics Awards winners

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) today announced the 2021 winners of its Humanitarian Logistics Awards.



“Today we have a chance to recognize a group of outstanding companies and individuals who exemplify what selfless logistics is all about,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Futon. “This year’s recipients have truly inspired us, because when the chips have been down, they’ve repeatedly stepped up to help – all without asking what’s in it for them.”



This year’s recipients include:



CEVA Logistics, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Award

Palmer Logistics, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Award

Core-Mark International, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Award

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Award

American Trucking Associations, which received ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Award

Tucker Company Worldwide, which received ALAN’s Director’s Partnership Award

Truckstop.com, which received ALAN’s Director’s Partnership Award

Dr. José Holguín-Veras of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, who received ALAN’s Research And Academic Contributions Award

Dr. Hossein Zarei of Coventry University, who received ALAN’s Research And Academic Contributions Award

And students and staff from the W.P. Carrey School of Business at Arizona State University, the University of Tennessee ,Knoxville, and the University of Wisconsin Madison, who received ALAN’s Student Engagement Award



CEVA Logistics earned its award for moving multiple shipments of supplies to support Native American tribes and various non-profits throughout the COVID-19 crisis and after the Oregon fires.



Palmer Logistics was honored for providing essential short-term storage of hospital beds on behalf of a medical non-profit and for its ongoing support of USAID.



Core-Mark International received its honor for the long-term loan of two freezer tractor-trailers and driver resources that enabled the Arkansas Food Bank to distribute two million extra pounds of donated food during COVID-19.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services earned its award for its assistance with multiple compassionate moves during 2020 and 2021, including helping ALAN and the Salvation Army distribute meal kits.



American Trucking Associations received its award for deploying two of its image show trucks and drivers to deliver numerous compassionate shipments of food, cleaning supplies, PPE and medical supplies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tucker Company Worldwide merited its award for supporting ALAN’s analytical efforts during the pandemic.



Truckstop.com received its honor for consistently sharing information about freight marketing activities with members of ALAN’s partner network during various crises.



Holguín-Veras was lauded for his team’s research on panic buying and other post-disaster behaviors. His team has studied the vast majority of extreme events that have taken place over the last 20 years – often using fieldwork observations that were gathered directly after disasters in order to enhance understanding of the complex behaviors and dynamics that occur after disasters. In the process, it has helped identify ways to enhance disaster resilience and enhanced mathematical models of logistics operations.



Zarei received his honor for his research and efforts to improve the intersection between environmental sustainability and humanitarian logistics. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in identifying green practices in commercial supply chains and demonstrating how they can and should be customized and applied to humanitarian supply chains. While advancing theoretical understanding, his research helped humanitarian organizations to make a positive shift in their supply chains to adopt greener practices and more environmentally friendly waste management solutions.



Finally, the university students and staff leaders earned their recognition for their hard work and support of ALAN’s day-to-day operations over the past 18 months, which were some of the busiest and most work-intensive in ALAN’s history.



“Each of these recipients is living proof that humanitarianism isn’t just a one-time event – and that true service extends well beyond a single disaster. It truly is part of their DNA and personal passion,” Fulton said. “The world truly is a better place because of all of them.”

Established in 2017, ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards recognize companies and individuals who exemplify the best that the supply chain has to offer by assuring that aid is rapidly delivered to communities in crisis. Presented annually, they are open to any logistics professional, organization or department. For a complete list of previous winners, visit here.



