ALAN creates, offers real-time logistics map

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) works to coordinate logistics and provide supply chain assistance to disaster relief organizations by bringing the expertise and resources of the industry together to deliver help sooner.



ALAN is developing an interactive map that will help organizations navigate logistics response to disasters, and MHI is donating $25,000 to help make it happen. The map can be used to monitor real-time status of roads, ports, and airports in disaster-impacted areas as well as policy changes at different levels.

The interactive map is completely free of charge to anyone who needs it.

For more information about this program visit alanaid.org/resources.



