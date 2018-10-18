ALAN issues 25 urgent requests to support ongoing Michael, Florence recovery

MMH Staff

October 18, 2018

ALAN has released a list of ways companies can donate space, equipment or transport to immediately help survivors of recent hurricanes in the southeastern United States.

ALAN’s website coordinates requests and offers globally, but it has also set up a micro-site to target response to Hurricanes Michael and Florence. There are six weeks left in the Atlantic hurricane season.

In addition to the request list below, ALAN issued the following statement from Kathy Fulton, executive director:

Ordinarily I am a glass-half-full kind of person. But when I look at what’s happened to the residents of the Florida Panhandle this past week, I find myself at a loss.

The images of Hurricane Michael’s debris and devastation are heartbreaking, especially when they are combined with what we have already been seeing come out of the Carolinas as a result of Hurricane Florence. And there is no sugar-coating how long and difficult the path to recovery will be. In fact there’s so much to do that it’s difficult to know where to start.

Thankfully there are several great minds who can point us in the right direction, including St. Francis of Assisi, who reportedly once advised, “Start by doing what’s necessary, then by doing what’s possible.”

Here at ALAN, those words make a lot of sense to us.

If you look at our hurricane micro-site right now, you’ll find more than two dozen tangible examples of “what’s necessary,” in the form of the requests we’ve posted for donated logistics assistance. They (and one more bonus request) are listed at the end of this e-mail in hopes that you will either consider making it possible for us to fulfill one of them yourself - or that you will pass them along to any of your members, colleagues or co-workers who might willing to help.

While supply chain and logistics professionals may not have the medical skills of a first responder or the construction expertise of a rebuilding crew, there’s a lot that our trucks, warehouses, material handling equipment, expertise, hands and funding can do to pave the way for meaningful relief and recovery efforts. And aren’t we fortunate to be part of an industry that can play such a meaningful role?

In closing, allow me to circle back to the quote I used at the beginning, because there’s one part I left out: “Start by doing what’s necessary, then by doing what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”

Things may indeed look like an impossible-to-solve mess right now. But with folks like you in our corner, I know that recovery and resilience will happen. Thank you for repeatedly demonstrating that you’re willing to step up and provide help and hope when needed – and for being one of the best and brightest parts of my job. My glass wouldn’t be nearly as full without you.

Sincerely,

Kathy Fulton, Executive Director

25 immediate ways to help survivors of Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Florence

If you can fill one of these needs, contact ALAN at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 863-668-4238. Please note that with the exception of boxes, all of these requests are for the temporary loan of space or equipment, not their permanent donation. Also, please note ALAN is seeking donations of these services only. ALAN is not able to purchase these services.

For the most up to date list of needs – or to get more information about any of these needs –visit ALAN’s Hurricane Micro-site.

Transportation/Trucks

1. One semi-tractor (single or twin axle) and pup reefer trailer (32 or 26 feet) near the Panhandle (Case 1310)

2. Four single-wides from Chantilly, VA to Beulaville, NC (Case 1303)

3. Transportation of one 40-foot container with 5th wheel hitch from Rocky Point, NC to Panama City, FL (Case 1336)

4. Four mobile pantry trucks (with side panels for easy food distribution) in the Panhandle; ideally, they should have refrigerator units (Case 1319; Master Case 1318)

5. Transportation of warehouse racking between Richmond, Virginia and Chicago, Illinois to support relief efforts in the Carolinas (Case 1297)

6. One tractor to assist a food bank in the Panhandle (Case 1322; Master Case 1318)

7. One trailer with lift gate (53’, 48’ or 36’ pup is fine) or dry van to assist a food bank in the Panhandle (Case 1323; Master Case 1318)

8. One CDL box truck with lift gate or dry van to assist a food bank in the Panhandle (Case 1324; Master Case 1318)

9. One 24-foot refrigerated box truck with lift gate in Panama City, FL (Case 1338)

10. The use of five pods, shipping containers or trailers for three weeks in Blountstown, FL (Case 1328)

Warehousing Space or Services

11. Warehouse space (25,000 square feet with loading dock) in Panama City, FL (Case 1340)

12. Warehouse space (60,000 square feet with at least two dock-high doors and adequate parking) in Tallahassee, FL (Case 1316)

Material Handling Equipment

13. One electric forklift or reach truck of any mast height in northwest Florida (Case 1311)

14. Forklifts in Tallahassee, FL (Case 1330)

15. One forklift in Panama City, FL (Case 1337)

16. Manual pallet jacks in Tallahassee, FL (Case 1331)

17. Pallet pullers in Tallahassee, FL (Case 1332)

18. Box trucks in southwest Georgia (Case 1334)

19. Forklift and a pallet jack for Wilmington, NC (Case 1305)

20. Two electric forklifts with two forklift-compatible chargers (no diesel or propane) to assist a food bank in the Panhandle (Case 1320; Master Case 1318)

21. Two Big Joe electric pallet jacks in the Panhandle (Case 1321; Master Case 1318)

Miscellaneous

22. One truckload of gaylords to support relief efforts in the Carolinas (Case 1295)

23. Staffing (forklift operators and truck drivers) in Raleigh, NC

24. File/bankers boxes for records as well as boxes for storage (Case 1326)

25. Monetary donations – of any amount – to help keep ALAN operational.