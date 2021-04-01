ALAN opens nominations for 2021 Humanitarian Logistics Awards

As members of the logistics industry continue to go above and beyond to support COVID-19 and other disaster relief efforts, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has opened nominations for its fifth annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards.

“Many humanitarian efforts couldn’t happen – or happen as well –without the generosity of the supply chain community,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “These awards were created to shine a light on that generosity and honor some of our industry’s most unsung heroes.”

Nominations (including self-nominations) can be made via ALAN’s web site between now and June 30. Honorees will be announced next fall.

ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards are open to any logistics professional, academic, organization or department. They are awarded in four key categories, each of which can have multiple honorees:

• Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Logistics

• Employee Engagement

• Research And Academic Contributions

• Lifetime Achievement

“While we’re familiar with the many ALAN-related philanthropic activities that have taken place, there are many others that we won’t be aware of – and able to honor – unless people take the time to let us know about them,” Fulton added. “That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to submit a nomination. We genuinely appreciate hearing about the amazing work that’s being done and look forward to recognizing that work in September.”

Established in 2017, ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards recognize companies and individuals who exemplify the best that the supply chain has to offer by assuring that aid and comfort are rapidly delivered to communities in crisis. Previous award recipients have included Everstream Analytics, Uber Freight, Surge Transportation, Bergen Logistics, Hub Group, Western Union Foundation, Gary LeBlanc, Leah Beaulac, Dr. Gyöngyi Kovács , Philip J. Palin, Disaster Relief by Amazon, Dr. Nezih Altay and MIT’s Humanitarian Supply Chain Lab.



