ALAN opens nominations for 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Awards

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has officially opened nominations for its sixth annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards, and it’s asking for help in identifying some of this year’s most deserving honorees.

“Many humanitarian efforts couldn’t happen or happen as well without the generosity of the commercial supply chain community,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “These awards were created to shine a light on that generosity and to honor our industry’s most selfless companies and individuals. We clearly know who some of them are because we’ve worked hand-in-hand with them to help provide disaster relief. However there are many others that we won’t be aware of – and able to honor – unless someone takes the time to nominate them.”

Nominations (including self-nominations) can be made via ALAN’s website here between now and June 30th. Winners will be announced this fall.

ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards are open to any logistics professional, academic, organization or department. They are awarded in four key categories, each of which can have multiple honorees:

• Outstanding Contribution to Humanitarian Logistics

• Employee Engagement

• Research and Academic Contributions

• and Lifetime Achievement.

For a full list of rules and nomination criteria visit here.



