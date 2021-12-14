MMH    Topics     ALAN

ALAN mobilizes in wake of tragic tornado outbreak

As relief efforts begin for this past weekend’s devastating tornadoes, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is preparing to work overtime – and asking members of the logistics community to be ready to help. 

“The last few days have been filled with tragic reports from areas affected by at least 30 tornadoes, including a long track tornado that crossed four states. We mourn alongside those who’ve lost friends, family, and co-workers to these events,” said Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s Executive Director. “In response, ALAN has activated to support these communities via our network of non-profit partners.”

ALAN has an active Disaster Micro-site where it features a list of its latest open requests, and it will be updating this site frequently as requests for post-tornado assistance arrive. 

“That hasn’t happened yet, because people are still actively engaged in life-saving search and rescue efforts. But once humanitarian organizations begin assessing what is needed in the affected areas, they’ll be requesting various forms of logistics assistance from ALAN, including transportation, warehousing, and material handling,” Fulton said. “In light of that, we’re asking people to connect with us frequently over the next few days and weeks, because that’s when the real need for our industry’s support will begin.”

Fulton added that the initial requests for ALAN’s assistance should start coming in within the next 48 to 72 hours. 

In the interim, ALAN is coordinating and communicating with many of the non-profit groups that will be providing first response and relief efforts – and asking businesses NOT to self-deploy or organize collection drives. 

“We have already begun hearing about collection drives and ‘trucks driving around with no place to deliver their donations.’ Although the intention behind these efforts is good, they often create more challenges than they solve, including getting in the way of rescue efforts,” Fulton said. “So please don’t add to an already difficult situation. If you truly wish to help, send funds. Cash donations allow non-profits to buy what they need, when and where they need it, and that will help survivors faster.”  (For more on that, see the attached list of post-tornado advice.)

“Now, as always, we wish that we didn’t have to send out notifications like this, because it means there’s another community that’s suffering” said Fulton. “However we’re grateful to know that so many members of the logistics industry are anxious to help, and we’re thankful in advance for everything they’ll be doing to help us save – and improve – the lives of disaster survivors.”


