ALAN to sponsor coronavirus seminar at Modex

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2:30 PM - 3:15 PM at the Emerging Technologies Theater, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) will sponsor a seminar “Coronavirus and Global Supply Chains: What You Need to Know Now.” On-floor seminars are first-come, first-served with no standing room allowed.

The seminar will be presented by: Philip J. Palin - Supply Chain Resilience Author and Researcher at the American Logistics Aid Network; David Shillingford - Chairman of Resilience360; John Paxton - Chief Operating Officer of MHI; and Kathy Fulton - Executive Director of American Logistics Aid Network.



What You Will Learn: The Coronavirus outbreak has already had significant impact on global supply and demand. Every company and every industry is feeling these impacts in different ways. In this session, experts will describe the impacts to date, how these are rippling through supply chains, and what is most likely to happen next. Learn what you can do now and what lessons can already be learned from the outbreak and the response by governments and corporations.



Key Takeaways: The Coronavirus outbreak has already had significant impact on global supply and demand. Every company and every industry is feeling these impacts in different ways. In this session, experts will describe the impacts to date, how these are rippling through supply chains, and what is most likely to happen next. Learn what you can do now and what lessons can already be learned from the outbreak and the response by governments and corporations.



