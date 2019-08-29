ALAN urges preparations for Hurricane Dorian

Editor’s note: The following is a message from Kathy Fulton, executive director of the American Logistics Aid Network.



As Hurricane Dorian passes through the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and continues its approach to the mainland United States, ALAN is actively getting ready to help – and we are encouraging all of our partners to do the same.

With that in mind, we’d like to share several takeaways that we feel are especially essential for you and your organizations to be aware of. They’re listed below, and we hope you’ll find them helpful.

You’ll find additional suggestions and resources on our Hurricane Dorian Micro-site. It contains a wide variety of information to keep you in the loop. Just as important, it will share key details about what ALAN is doing, and how you and other members of the logistics community can help.

As always, all of us at ALAN are hoping that most of these precautions will prove to be unnecessary and that any damage to life, health and property will be minimal. At the same time, we are thankful for the many good people like you who stand ready to help.

Thank you for supporting us and those we serve, and please join us in holding good thoughts for the people of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Southeastern United States in the days ahead.

Sincerely,

Kathy Fulton

Executive Director

American Logistics Aid Network

ALAN’S STORM Advisory S tay safe. If you and your business facilities are located anywhere near Dorian’s projected path, be sure to monitor your local National Weather Service forecast for real-time details. Just as important, please heed any warnings or advisories that pertain to you or your personnel – and allow plenty of time for your employees to evacuate or make preparations to shelter in place. Dorian is expected to be a major hurricane that could produce everything from strong winds and heavy rains to a damaging storm surge, and it is not to be taken lightly.

tay safe. If you and your business facilities are located anywhere near Dorian’s projected path, be sure to monitor your local National Weather Service forecast for real-time details. Just as important, please heed any warnings or advisories that pertain to you or your personnel – and allow plenty of time for your employees to evacuate or make preparations to shelter in place. Dorian is expected to be a major hurricane that could produce everything from strong winds and heavy rains to a damaging storm surge, and it is not to be taken lightly. T reat every storm (including this one) like it might be the big one – even if previous storms have seemed to be “much ado about nothing.” Each time an area successfully dodges a major tropical storm or hurricane, it increases the risk that local residents won’t take future warnings about hurricanes quite as seriously. Please don’t buy into this attitude. Each storm truly is unique, and just because you haven’t been impacted in a big way yet, there’s no guarantee that you’ll continue to be that fortunate moving forward. Always heed the warnings for your area – and don’t ever assume those warnings are exaggerated. Your life and safety could depend on it.

reat every storm (including this one) like it might be the big one – even if previous storms have seemed to be “much ado about nothing.” Each time an area successfully dodges a major tropical storm or hurricane, it increases the risk that local residents won’t take future warnings about hurricanes quite as seriously. Please don’t buy into this attitude. Each storm truly is unique, and just because you haven’t been impacted in a big way yet, there’s no guarantee that you’ll continue to be that fortunate moving forward. Always heed the warnings for your area – and don’t ever assume those warnings are exaggerated. Your life and safety could depend on it. O ffer any logistics space, equipment or services you might be willing to donate at https://www.alanaid.org/how-to-help/. Although logistics professionals may not have the medical skills of first responders, they have many skills and assets that can be equally applicable after disasters hit – because when bad things happen, one of hardest parts of humanitarian organizations’ jobs is getting items like food and hydration to disaster sites as quickly as possible. In fact, logistics accounts for up to 80% of their disaster budgets – and as much as 40% of that is wasted. That’s a lot of cost – and considerable opportunity for the logistics community to be of use. (It’s also what ALAN is all about.)

ffer any logistics space, equipment or services you might be willing to donate at https://www.alanaid.org/how-to-help/. Although logistics professionals may not have the medical skills of first responders, they have many skills and assets that can be equally applicable after disasters hit – because when bad things happen, one of hardest parts of humanitarian organizations’ jobs is getting items like food and hydration to disaster sites as quickly as possible. In fact, logistics accounts for up to 80% of their disaster budgets – and as much as 40% of that is wasted. That’s a lot of cost – and considerable opportunity for the logistics community to be of use. (It’s also what ALAN is all about.) R esist the urge to self-deploy or to participate in product collection drives. Although the intention behind these drives is good, they often create more challenges than they solve, including adding more products to a supply chain that is already under tremendous strain. The same holds true for just packing up a truck and heading down to a disaster-impacted area, because that could get in the way of first responders who are working to save lives. If you’re looking for a tangible way to engage your employees in hurricane relief, pick a humanitarian organization like ALAN or one of the many humanitarian groups ALAN supports and collect money for it instead. Such donations will be much more useful and efficient. And unlike many post-disaster product donations (which often end up in landfills), they will not go to waste.

esist the urge to self-deploy or to participate in product collection drives. Although the intention behind these drives is good, they often create more challenges than they solve, including adding more products to a supply chain that is already under tremendous strain. The same holds true for just packing up a truck and heading down to a disaster-impacted area, because that could get in the way of first responders who are working to save lives. If you’re looking for a tangible way to engage your employees in hurricane relief, pick a humanitarian organization like ALAN or one of the many humanitarian groups ALAN supports and collect money for it instead. Such donations will be much more useful and efficient. And unlike many post-disaster product donations (which often end up in landfills), they will not go to waste. M ake frequent visits to ALAN’s Micro-Site. During disasters, it serves as the centerpiece of our active relief efforts. Among other things, it includes a wide variety of links and resources to keep you in the loop. And it provides the latest details about what ALAN is doing, and how members of the logistics community can help.



