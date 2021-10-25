Alert Innovation adds three new female leaders

Alert Innovation, a leader in grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems, announces the addition of Peggy Goranson as VP of Software Engineering, Amy Higgins as VP of People Operations and Cristina Rodrigues as Senior Director of Marketing.

“Our business is growing at lightning speed and we are honored to bring together the best talent in the industry to lead our expansion.” said John Lert, Founder and CEO of Alert Innovation. “With about 100 new hires planned this year, we are creating a powerful work culture that encourages team collaboration, diversity, personal initiative and accountability, and effective communication.”

• Goranson is a transformational engineering leader with a proven track record of delivering solutions to Fortune 500 customers. Her mission is to build a world-leading software development organization that delivers reliable and robust performance for customers.

• Higgins is a seasoned expert in change management and scaling successful teams for technology companies worldwide. She is leading the strategy for organizational design and infrastructure, developing valuable cultural programs, and recruiting a first-rate team.

• Rodrigues is an experienced brand strategist who has fueled growth at Fortune 500 companies and several fast-growing technology startups. At Alert Innovation, she is elevating the brand and driving incremental growth with global marketing strategies.

These three join an already strong group of women leaders at Alert Innovation including Heather Multhaupt, Vice President of Team Services, leading the implementation of efficient company-wide policies and systems; Stephanie Waite, Director of Systems Engineering, driving the seamless integration of Alert Innovation’s multifaceted product lines; Tracy Foucault, Director of Supply Chain, strategically managing the organization’s supplier relationships globally for continuous business; and Rosa Ciprian, PhD, Director of Electrical Engineering, leading the team of electrical engineers responsible for Alert Innovation’s robotic systems.



