MMH    Topics 

Alert Innovation adds three new female leaders

Boston-based robotics company, known for its micro-fulfillment solution, prepares for a strong growth year

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

Alert Innovation, a leader in grocery automation and micro fulfillment systems, announces the addition of Peggy Goranson as VP of Software Engineering, Amy Higgins as VP of People Operations and Cristina Rodrigues as Senior Director of Marketing.

“Our business is growing at lightning speed and we are honored to bring together the best talent in the industry to lead our expansion.” said John Lert, Founder and CEO of Alert Innovation. “With about 100 new hires planned this year, we are creating a powerful work culture that encourages team collaboration, diversity, personal initiative and accountability, and effective communication.” 

• Goranson is a transformational engineering leader with a proven track record of delivering solutions to Fortune 500 customers. Her mission is to build a world-leading software development organization that delivers reliable and robust performance for customers.

• Higgins is a seasoned expert in change management and scaling successful teams for technology companies worldwide. She is leading the strategy for organizational design and infrastructure, developing valuable cultural programs, and recruiting a first-rate team.

• Rodrigues is an experienced brand strategist who has fueled growth at Fortune 500 companies and several fast-growing technology startups. At Alert Innovation, she is elevating the brand and driving incremental growth with global marketing strategies.

These three join an already strong group of women leaders at Alert Innovation including Heather Multhaupt, Vice President of Team Services, leading the implementation of efficient company-wide policies and systems; Stephanie Waite, Director of Systems Engineering, driving the seamless integration of Alert Innovation’s multifaceted product lines; Tracy Foucault, Director of Supply Chain, strategically managing the organization’s supplier relationships globally for continuous business; and Rosa Ciprian, PhD, Director of Electrical Engineering, leading the team of electrical engineers responsible for Alert Innovation’s robotic systems.


Article Topics

News
Alert Innovation
Diversity
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources