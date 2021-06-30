Alert Innovation launches e-Grocery.com as resource for retail and grocery automation

Alert Innovation, a provider of grocery automation solutions, has launched www.e-grocery.com, an online educational resource for the global e-commerce and store automation community.

As grocery and retail brands begin to improve their bottom line with new technologies, robotics, and warehouse automation, the entire supply chain industry is changing rapidly, the announcement stated. Supply chain operations are evolving into more efficient engines that integrate new computerized tools and employ new micro-fulfillment centers on-site and/or with ancillary fulfillment centers.

With so many changes, employees and business partners are forced to learn an entirely new vocabulary related to the updated value chain. The e-Grocery.com site serves as an online resource, updated in real-time, to educate the community and accommodate the fast-growing demand for information on new topics related to e-commerce in the grocery business, explained John Lert, Founder and CEO of Alert Innovation.

“Alert Innovation is very excited to launch this new resource and guide for our business community,” said Lert. “Our goal for the e-grocery.com site is to broaden the understanding of grocery e-commerce and store automation for improved conversations that continue to propel the industry forward.”

The site features a comprehensive vocabulary list of terms, phrases and acronyms that cover numerous topics in global grocery, retail and supply chain automation. The site uses a unique balance of multi-media including imagery, animations and videos to educate audiences on various terms and processes. Future plans include more resources such as industry white papers, best practice guides, and trend-spotting links for the industry. The e-grocery.com site is continuously being updated and welcomes the addition of new terms through an online form.



